PLATTSBURGH — Ticonderoga hasn't played a lot of games late in the season, and the Sentinals had already beaten their championship game opponent twice this year.
"Actually I was worried we were looking past them a little bit," Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. "They put my mind at ease quickly."
An eight-run first inning will do that. The Sentinels rode a 19-hit effort and the pitching of Russell Gallo to a 15-0 victory over Lake Placid in the Class C final of the Section VII Baseball Tournament on Monday.
The Sentinels (16-2), who went to the state final last year, will travel to play the winner of the Fort Plain/Norwood-Norfolk game in a state regional final on Saturday. The winner of that game goes to the state final four.
Gallo improved to 5-1 with six innings of two-hit ball. Michael DuShane got the side out in order in the seventh to cap it off.
"I didn't know how we'd do offensively," Dorsett said, "but I knew (Gallo) would give them a hard time."
The first-inning explosion was certainly a big boost. Nick Robarge-Greene had two hits in the inning, including a two-run triple. Terrence Benedict drove in two more with a double, one of three hits he had on Monday.
Eight of Ticonderoga's nine starters had more than one hit in the game.
"I really like where we are right now," Dorsett said. "We hit some long drives tonight and we fielded the ball well. My biggest concern is we have to wait until Saturday to play again."
Monday's blowout was quite a contrast to the Sentinels' 2018 championship-game victory, a 3-2 win over Northern Adirondack won by Jack Grinnell's walk-off RBI single in the seventh.
