TICONDEROGA — Russell Gallo hit a triple and a two-run single to help his own cause as he pitched Ticonderoga to a 5-0 Class C semifinal shutout victory.
The Sentinels (15-2) advance to face Lake Placid in Monday's Class C championship game of the Section VII Baseball Tournament, set for 4:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.
Gallo struck out 10 and walked two as he scattered five hits. His two-run single sparked the Sentinels in a four-run second inning, and he added a triple and a run scored in the fifth. Terrence Benedict also had two hits for Ti.
