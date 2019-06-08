ALBANY — Ticonderoga scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat previously unbeaten Fort Plain 9-1 in the Class C state regional final, earning a return trip to the state baseball final four.
Final — Ticonderoga 9, Fort Plain 1 in Class C regional final upset #518baseball pic.twitter.com/f16tP1fOk7— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) June 8, 2019
The Sentinels, who lost in the state championship game last year, will face Gananda in the state semifinals on Friday at Maine-Endwell High School (2 p.m.). The championship game is Saturday.
Jack Grinnell's two-run single and Russell Gallo's RBI double got Ticonderoga (17-2) started in the fifth. Michael DuShane followed with a two-run single.
Russell Gallo pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the Sentinels.
This story will be updated later in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.