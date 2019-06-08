{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — Ticonderoga scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat previously unbeaten Fort Plain 9-1 in the Class C state regional final, earning a return trip to the state baseball final four.

The Sentinels, who lost in the state championship game last year, will face Gananda in the state semifinals on Friday at Maine-Endwell High School (2 p.m.). The championship game is Saturday.

Jack Grinnell's two-run single and Russell Gallo's RBI double got Ticonderoga (17-2) started in the fifth. Michael DuShane followed with a two-run single.

Russell Gallo pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the Sentinels.

