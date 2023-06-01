PLATTSBURGH — The Hartford-Fort Edward baseball team rolled to a 12-1 victory Thursday over Lake Placid in a Class D regional semifinal at Plattsburgh High School.

The game was called after five innings by the mercy rule.

The Tanaforts, who improved to 10-4 overall, advance to face Section X champion Parishville-Hopkinton in the regional final on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park.

Drake Stewart went 3 for 4 at the plate and picked up the pitching win, going three innings for H-FE, which scored four times on sacrifice flies.

Aiden Foster, the Tanaforts' No. 9 hitter, sparked the team when his single and a subsequent error led to three H-FE runs.

Stewart, the Tanaforts' senior ace, is still eligible to pitch up to seven innings on Saturday.

