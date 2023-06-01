PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High School's baseball field is a hybrid — artificial turf on the infield, natural grass in the outfield.

Aiden Foster watched his second-inning hit go from one world to the other; from a clean single up the middle to an adventure in the outfield. Three Hartford-Fort Edward runners scored on his hit and the ensuing error. The game was never the same after that.

The Tanaforts went on to score a 12-1 victory over Lake Placid in a Class D state regional baseball semifinal on Thursday. They move on to face Parishville-Hopkinton of Section X in the regional final on Saturday at Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park (11 a.m.). The winner of that game goes to the state final four in Binghamton.

The good news, for Hartford-Fort Edward, is that ace Drake Stewart is eligible to pitch in Saturday's game. He was lifted after three innings and 49 pitches in Thursday's game, which ended after five innings.

"It worked out pretty much the way we wanted it to," coach Jeff Durkee said. "We wanted Drake to get through the first two or three (innings) and hopefully get a big lead. ... The way we talked about bringing in Joey (Allen); it couldn’t have worked out any better."

Stewart went 3 for 4 to lead the hitting, but the runs came from every direction and in every way. Every batter reached base at least once. The Tanaforts scored four runs on sacrifice flies — two of them off the bat of Ray Harrington.

"We preached all week, play disciplined, take the walks, don't be a hero," Durkee said. "Get on base, put pressure on them and good things will happen."

Hartford-Fort Edward got off to a rocky start. The Tanaforts left two runners on base in the top of the first and Lake Placid scored a run in the bottom half with the benefit of only one hit.

"I didn't worry about it too much," Stewart said. "I knew we were going to bounce back and come through."

Hartford-Fort Edward sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning. The Tanaforts loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a John Gauthier single, bringing Foster to the plate.

Foster got hold of a fastball and laced a single up the middle. The ball got behind the outfielder and three Tanaforts scored for a 3-1 lead.

"I thought it was just going to be a single," Foster said, "and then my first-base coach, he told me, 'It went over his head, go, go go.' It was just an awesome moment to get the guys going."

Foster, the No. 9 hitter, is better known for his speed than his bat. Durkee said he considers him a second leadoff hitter who can get on base and get things started.

"Aiden’s been hitting the ball well the last couple of games," Durkee said. "He didn’t get it in the book against Fort Ann down at Joe Bruno, but he hit the ball hard three times. Today he found some spots and was able to come through for us."

Allen pitched the final two innings for Hartford-Fort Edward without allowing a run, which is another positive for the Tanaforts. The ultimate goal for all teams is the state final four, where back-to-back games make it impossible to rely on a single pitcher.

"If we go to where we want to be and go to Binghamton, Joey (Allen)’s going to have to come through for us. ... We definitely wanted to get him some work and experience in big spots," Durkee said.

Class D Regional Semifinal Hartford-Ft. Edward (10-4);061;32 — 12 10 3 Lake Placid (12-4);100;00 — 1 2 4 WP — Drake Stewart. LP — PJ Colby. 2B — Stewart (HFE).