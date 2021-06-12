 Skip to main content
Tanaforts come up short vs. top seed
GERMANTOWN — Top-seeded Germantown scored six times in the fifth inning to fend off upset-minded Hartford-Fort Edward 12-9 in a Class D baseball semifinal at Bard College.

Bryce Tyler hit a fourth-inning grand slam that had given the Tanaforts a 6-4 lead. Tyler finished 4 for 4 and drove in six runs.

Brandon Hunt went 3 for 4. Mike Taylor went 2 for 3 and scored three times. Peyton Ottens went 2 for 4.

Germantown moves on to face Fort Ann in the championship game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

