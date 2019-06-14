{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Schuylerville 6, Medina 3

Class C Semifinals

Ticonderoga 3, Gananda 1

Class D Semifinals

Brocton 10, Lisbon 0

