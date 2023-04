Queensbury scored six times in the first inning on the way to a season-opening 8-4 baseball victory over Saratoga on Saturday.

Adrian Caron picked up the win with five innings of work and also went 2 for 3 with a triple. Ethan Starr went 3 for 4 and Alex Coombes droves in two runs.

Raul Rodriguez and Drew Adams both had three hits for Saratoga.