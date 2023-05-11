QUEENSBURY — Carson Correa pitched a complete-game four-hitter as Queensbury beat Glens Falls 8-1 on Thursday to wrap up the Foothills Council baseball title.
Queensbury finished tied for first place overall with Amsterdam at 11-2, and won the league title based on head-to-head victories.
Correa hit two singles and a double to drive in four runs for the Spartans (14-4 overall). Alex Coombes doubled twice, Ethan Starr had a double, a single and two intentional walks and Ryan Blanchard drove in two runs.
