QUEENSBURY — Carson Correa pitched a complete-game four-hitter as Queensbury beat Glens Falls 8-1 on Thursday to wrap up the Foothills Council baseball championship.

It was the Spartans' 25th Foothills title and the first since 2017. Queensbury improved to 11-2 in league play (14-4 overall).

The Spartans scored consistently throughout Thursday's game, which was an encouraging sign for a team that didn't get a lot of runs early in the season. The Spartans lost their first game against Broadalbin-Perth and were 4-2 at one point.

"We started off great in the league, good record, but we weren’t hitting the ball," coach Jason Gutheil said. "Our team batting average probably went up 40, 50 points in the last two weeks. So they’re feeling more confident, and hitting has been contagious lately. Guys have made some adjustments, we’ve worked on some things in practice the last few weeks, and they’re performing."

Correa hit two singles and a double to drive in four runs and help his own cause. Alex Coombes doubled twice, Ethan Starr had a double, a single and two intentional walks and Ryan Blanchard drove in two runs.

Many of the runs crossed with two outs.

"Today, the big thing was two-out hits," Gutheil said. "That’s being clutch. That’s how you win games this time of year."

Correa struck out four and had good command of the game for QHS. He's been an important part of the Spartans' success, getting wins behind No. 1 starter Adrian Caron. Correa is a first-year starter as a junior.

"Carson stepped up great this year," Gutheil said. "Early in the season, we had some competitive games, against Amsterdam, Scotia, Johnstown. First league game of the season, he threw five scoreless innings against Broadalbin-Perth. We didn’t know what to expect from him, but he’s performed great all year on the mound. He mixes pitches up pretty well, keeps batters off balance, and we play really good defense when he pitches."

After a couple of non-league games, the Spartans will compete in sectionals in Class A, which includes some Suburban Council teams. The Spartans have won nine straight games and are hoping everything is coming together at the right time.

"Our defense is really good," Correa said. "Pitching, fielding, everything ... we’ve got to work on the offense, but if we get that good, we’ll be good for sectionals."

Queensbury was guaranteed a title with a win on Thursday. The Spartans owned the tie-breaker against Amsterdam (head to head wins) in the Foothills points system, but the Rams lost to Gloversville, so QHS wound up with the undisputed best record in the league.

Evan Paro drove in the lone Glens Falls run with a double in the seventh.