Hoosick Falls senior pitcher/infielder Jake Sparks has been named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League baseball, the league announced this week.

Saratoga Catholic placed three players on the Wasaren League first team: Pierce Byrne, Hunter Fales and Ronan Rowe, as well as Stillwater's Jaxon Mueller and Shea Brown.

Joining them on the Wasaren League first team were Mechanicville's Scott Lynch, Will Coreno and Colin Richardson, and Tamarac's Tyler Sears and Peyton Richardson.

Spa Catholic's Tyler Weygand made the Wasaren League second team, along with five players from Greenwich: Ryan Ingber, Cooper Skiff, Dutch Hamilton, Parker Jamieson and Joe Skiff. Hoosick Falls' Andrew Sparks also made the second team, along with Zach Pingelski of Mechanicville and Tamarac's James Blake and Nevin Wilkie.