Spa Catholic's McCarroll named Wasaren League baseball MVP

Versatile senior Ryan McCarroll has been named the Most Valuable Player for Wasaren League baseball this spring.
McCarroll, played pitcher, first base and third base for the Saints, batted .364 with 20 hits and 18 RBIs this season.
Joining him on the Wasaren League first team are Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich, Aidan McPhail and Jackson Vanderhoff; Hoosick Falls' Jake Sparks and Andrew Sparks; Zach Hartz of Mechanicville; Hoosic Valley's Justin Maxon; Waterford's Jake Houle; and Tamarac's Colby Phelps and Zach Rice.
Wasaren League Baseball All-Stars
Most Valuable Player -- Ryan McCarroll, sr., Saratoga Catholic
Name;Class;School
First Team
Jesse Kuzmich;Jr.;Greenwich
Aidan McPhail;Jr.;Greenwich
Jackson Vanderhoff;Sr.;Greenwich
Jake Sparks;Soph.;Hoosick Falls
Andrew Sparks;Fr.;Hoosick Falls
Zach Hartz;Jr.;Mechanicville
Justin Maxon;Sr.;Hoosic Valley
Colby Phelps;Sr.;Tamarac
Zach Rice;Jr.;Tamarac
Jake Houle;Sr.;Waterford
Second Team
Joey Skiff;8th;Greenwich
Owen Foyle;Sr.;Cambridge
Anthony Barile;Jr.;Spa Catholic
Tucker Thayne;Jr.;Hoosick Falls
Connor Jones;Jr.;Hoosick Falls
Henry Madigan;Sr.;Hoosic Valley
Ryan Grimmick;Jr.;Mechanicville
Scott Lynch;8th;Mechanicville
Devin Garland;Sr.;Mechanicville
Gavin Boddah;Jr.;Waterford
