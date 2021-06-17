 Skip to main content
Spa Catholic's McCarroll named Wasaren League baseball MVP
Spa Catholic's McCarroll named Wasaren League baseball MVP

Versatile senior Ryan McCarroll has been named the Most Valuable Player for Wasaren League baseball this spring.

McCarroll, played pitcher, first base and third base for the Saints, batted .364 with 20 hits and 18 RBIs this season.

Joining him on the Wasaren League first team are Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich, Aidan McPhail and Jackson Vanderhoff; Hoosick Falls' Jake Sparks and Andrew Sparks; Zach Hartz of Mechanicville; Hoosic Valley's Justin Maxon; Waterford's Jake Houle; and Tamarac's Colby Phelps and Zach Rice.

Wasaren League Baseball All-Stars

Most Valuable Player -- Ryan McCarroll, sr., Saratoga Catholic

Name;Class;School

First Team

Jesse Kuzmich;Jr.;Greenwich

Aidan McPhail;Jr.;Greenwich

Jackson Vanderhoff;Sr.;Greenwich

Jake Sparks;Soph.;Hoosick Falls

Andrew Sparks;Fr.;Hoosick Falls

Zach Hartz;Jr.;Mechanicville

Justin Maxon;Sr.;Hoosic Valley

Colby Phelps;Sr.;Tamarac

Zach Rice;Jr.;Tamarac

Jake Houle;Sr.;Waterford

Second Team

Joey Skiff;8th;Greenwich

Owen Foyle;Sr.;Cambridge

Anthony Barile;Jr.;Spa Catholic

Tucker Thayne;Jr.;Hoosick Falls

Connor Jones;Jr.;Hoosick Falls

Henry Madigan;Sr.;Hoosic Valley

Ryan Grimmick;Jr.;Mechanicville

Scott Lynch;8th;Mechanicville

Devin Garland;Sr.;Mechanicville

Gavin Boddah;Jr.;Waterford

