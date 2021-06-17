Spa Catholic's McCarroll named Wasaren League baseball MVP

Versatile senior Ryan McCarroll has been named the Most Valuable Player for Wasaren League baseball this spring.

McCarroll, played pitcher, first base and third base for the Saints, batted .364 with 20 hits and 18 RBIs this season.

Joining him on the Wasaren League first team are Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich, Aidan McPhail and Jackson Vanderhoff; Hoosick Falls' Jake Sparks and Andrew Sparks; Zach Hartz of Mechanicville; Hoosic Valley's Justin Maxon; Waterford's Jake Houle; and Tamarac's Colby Phelps and Zach Rice.

