Saratoga Catholic senior pitcher Terel Tillman was named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League baseball this season.

Greenwich senior John Walsh and Spa Catholic junior Nick Winslow were named to the Wasaren League first team. Joining them on the first team were Hoosic Valley's Ethan Caiazza and Isaac Carlo, Hoosick Falls' Evan Webster, Mechanicville's Jacob LaFountain and Jacob Popiel, Tamarac's Tristan Nemjo and Waterford's Michael Talavera.

