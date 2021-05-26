South High shuts out Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls baseball coach Mike Leonbruno was planning to have Tyler Whittington pitch only once through the Queensbury lineup on Wednesday.

Instead, Whittington hurled a complete-game one-hitter in South High’s 9-0 Foothills Council baseball victory, which gave the 9-1 Bulldogs sole possession of first place. Whittington, who finished with four strikeouts, retired the first nine batters he faced in order.

“The plan was for Tyler to just get through the lineup once and bring in Cam Darrow to pitch,” Leonbruno said. “The first three innings, Tyler went 1-2-3, so I said, ‘I can’t pull him out now.’ I didn’t think he’d go a complete game. He did an awesome job.”

The Bulldogs scored all nine of their runs in the fifth inning as they avenged Monday’s frustrating 6-3 loss to Queensbury in eight innings. South High had led that game until the seventh.

“Coming off a tough loss on Monday, they rebounded really well,” Leonbruno said. “I was really impressed with how the guys came back and fought tonight. Queensbury is a tough team.”

Cam Woodard’s RBI double in the fifth broke up Adrian Caron’s no-hitter and South High poured it on, scoring eight more runs with two outs in the fifth.