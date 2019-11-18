SOUTH GLENS FALLS — For a couple of years, Connor Bovair had been looking forward to officially signing his National Letter of Intent to play Division I baseball at Siena College.
On Thursday, the South Glens Falls senior finally got to sign his name on the line in a brief ceremony in the high school gymnasium.
"I'm definitely excited," Bovair said. "Ever since I was really young, I thought Division I would be something to strive for, and I'm so ecstatic to reach that goal."
A right-handed pitcher and shortstop, Bovair will receive a scholarship worth about 70-75 percent of tuition, said his father, Don. Connor is undecided on a major.
Being close to home and the opportunity to play for longtime veteran coach Tony Rossi were big factors in his decision, Connor Bovair said.
"I just knew, as soon as (Rossi) made me the generous offer sophomore year, I just couldn't pass it up and it was the right fit for me," he said.
Last spring, his third varsity season at South High, Bovair finished with a 7-2 pitching record, a 1.10 earned-run average, 87 strikeouts and 13 walks in 57 innings of work.
"He's one of those guys you want up to bat, he's one of those guys you want the ball to get hit to, he's one of those guys you want on the mound," said former Bulldogs baseball coach Mike Hammond, who also coached Bovair in football. "So he's somebody you want in multiple positions because you're confident he's going to make a play."
Before his senior year, Bovair was a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and was a two-year starter as quarterback of the football team. However, he missed more than half of the 2018 football season with injuries, and this year he chose to concentrate solely on baseball.
"(The injury) definitely played a part, but the main thing was focusing on getting ready to play Division I baseball and how big of a struggle that might be," said Bovair, who at 6 feet, 190 pounds, has good size and athleticism.
"I'm working out with Mike McFerran out of Skidmore College, he's my pitching coach," he added, "and definitely trying to get ready for my senior year and make the biggest statement I can."
"He has a great fastball, he can hit spots, he has a great breaking ball, off-speed pitch that are only going to get better as he works at the next level," Hammond said. "Plus he's a good student of the game, so he's constantly wanting to learn and improve, that speaks a lot to his intellect as well."
Hammond said he has also been impressed with Bovair's mental approach.
"When he enters the field, he's loose, but he knows how to hit that switch," he said. "It's really cool to watch, especially as a pitcher, because you have to have that mentality."
