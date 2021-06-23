South Glens Falls trio named first-team Foothills Council baseball all-stars

Foothills Council baseball champion South Glens Falls placed three players on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Wednesday.

Pitchers Cam Darrow and Dan Cohen were joined by third baseman Cam Woodward on the Foothills baseball all-star first team. They helped lead South High to a 13-2 overall record and a berth in the Class A semifinals.

Section II Class B champion Broadalbin-Perth placed four players on the first team — second baseman Mike Magliocca, shortstop Ryan Visco, catcher Jake Terwilliger and outfielder Luke Tambasco.

Also named first-team Foothills all-stars were first baseman Alex Payne, designated hitter Douglas Cook and utility player Dane Dillenbeck of Gloversville; outfielder C.J. Durnick and pitchers Noah Marshall and Carson Cotugno of Amsterdam; and Scotia outfielder Kyle Brown.

