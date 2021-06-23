South Glens Falls trio named first-team Foothills Council baseball all-stars

Foothills Council baseball champion South Glens Falls placed three players on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Wednesday.
Pitchers Cam Darrow and Dan Cohen were joined by third baseman Cam Woodward on the Foothills baseball all-star first team. They helped lead South High to a 13-2 overall record and a berth in the Class A semifinals.
Section II Class B champion Broadalbin-Perth placed four players on the first team — second baseman Mike Magliocca, shortstop Ryan Visco, catcher Jake Terwilliger and outfielder Luke Tambasco.
Also named first-team Foothills all-stars were first baseman Alex Payne, designated hitter Douglas Cook and utility player Dane Dillenbeck of Gloversville; outfielder C.J. Durnick and pitchers Noah Marshall and Carson Cotugno of Amsterdam; and Scotia outfielder Kyle Brown.
Foothills Council Baseball All-Stars
First Team
Player;Pos.;School
Cam Darrow;P;South Glens Falls
Dan Cohen;P;South Glens Falls
Noah Marshall;P;Amsterdam
Carson Cotugno;P;Amsterdam
Alex Payne;1B;Gloversville
Mike Magliocca;2B;Broadalbin-Perth
Ryan Visco;SS;Broadalbin-Perth
Cam Woodward;3B;South Glens Falls
Jake Terwilliger;C;Broadalbin-Perth
C.J. Durnick;OF;Amsterdam
Kyle Brown;OF;Scotia
Luke Tambasco;OF;Broadalbin-Perth
Dane Dillenbeck;Util.;Gloversville
Douglas Cook;DH;Gloversville
Second Team
Player;Pos.;School
Adrian Caron;P;Queensbury
Andrew Wilson;P;Scotia
Ryan Visco;P;Broadalbin-Perth
Mike Magliocca;P;Broadalbin-Perth
Jack Van Wie;1B;South Glens Falls
Ryan Dow;2B;Schuylerville
Carson Cotugno;SS;Amsterdam
Brian Savoie;3B;Broadalbin-Perth
Spencer Cotugno;C;Amsterdam
Matt Conlon;OF;Queensbury
Adrian Caron;OF;Queensbury
Tommy Ziskin;OF;Amsterdam
Mick Winton;Util.;Johnstown
Honorable Mention
Player;Pos.;School
Ryan Dow;P;Schuylerville
Ryan Savoie;P;Broadalbin-Perth
Kyle Robare;P;Gloversville
Matt Hughes;P;Amsterdam
Aiden Gillis;1B;Hudson Falls
Kyle Robare;2B;Gloversville
Tyler Spalding;SS;Queensbury
Noah Marshall;3B;Amsterdam
Justin Nesbitt;C;South Glens Falls
Aiden Streeter;Util.;Scotia
