South Glens Falls trio named first-team Foothills Council baseball all-stars
Foothills Council baseball champion South Glens Falls placed three players on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Wednesday.

Pitchers Cam Darrow and Dan Cohen were joined by third baseman Cam Woodward on the Foothills baseball all-star first team. They helped lead South High to a 13-2 overall record and a berth in the Class A semifinals.

Section II Class B champion Broadalbin-Perth placed four players on the first team — second baseman Mike Magliocca, shortstop Ryan Visco, catcher Jake Terwilliger and outfielder Luke Tambasco.

Also named first-team Foothills all-stars were first baseman Alex Payne, designated hitter Douglas Cook and utility player Dane Dillenbeck of Gloversville; outfielder C.J. Durnick and pitchers Noah Marshall and Carson Cotugno of Amsterdam; and Scotia outfielder Kyle Brown.

Foothills Council Baseball All-Stars

First Team

Player;Pos.;School

Cam Darrow;P;South Glens Falls

Dan Cohen;P;South Glens Falls

Noah Marshall;P;Amsterdam

Carson Cotugno;P;Amsterdam

Alex Payne;1B;Gloversville

Mike Magliocca;2B;Broadalbin-Perth

Ryan Visco;SS;Broadalbin-Perth

Cam Woodward;3B;South Glens Falls

Jake Terwilliger;C;Broadalbin-Perth

C.J. Durnick;OF;Amsterdam

Kyle Brown;OF;Scotia

Luke Tambasco;OF;Broadalbin-Perth

Dane Dillenbeck;Util.;Gloversville

Douglas Cook;DH;Gloversville

Second Team

Player;Pos.;School

Adrian Caron;P;Queensbury

Andrew Wilson;P;Scotia

Ryan Visco;P;Broadalbin-Perth

Mike Magliocca;P;Broadalbin-Perth

Jack Van Wie;1B;South Glens Falls

Ryan Dow;2B;Schuylerville

Carson Cotugno;SS;Amsterdam

Brian Savoie;3B;Broadalbin-Perth

Spencer Cotugno;C;Amsterdam

Matt Conlon;OF;Queensbury

Adrian Caron;OF;Queensbury

Tommy Ziskin;OF;Amsterdam

Mick Winton;Util.;Johnstown

Honorable Mention

Player;Pos.;School

Ryan Dow;P;Schuylerville

Ryan Savoie;P;Broadalbin-Perth

Kyle Robare;P;Gloversville

Matt Hughes;P;Amsterdam

Aiden Gillis;1B;Hudson Falls

Kyle Robare;2B;Gloversville

Tyler Spalding;SS;Queensbury

Noah Marshall;3B;Amsterdam

Justin Nesbitt;C;South Glens Falls

Aiden Streeter;Util.;Scotia

