SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Colonie 4, Shenendehowa 3

Bethlehem 11, Columbia 4

Class A Semifinals

South Glens Falls 8, Troy 5

Ballston Spa 13, Scotia 0

Class B Semifinals

Schuylerville 9, Mechanicville 3

Ichabod Crane 1, Tamarac 0

Class C Semifinals

Lake George 5, Greenwich 4

Chatham 4, Hoosic Valley 0

Class D Semifinals

Fort Ann 3, Salem 0

Whitehall 11, Germantown 0

