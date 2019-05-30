SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Colonie 4, Shenendehowa 3
Bethlehem 11, Columbia 4
Class A Semifinals
South Glens Falls 8, Troy 5
Ballston Spa 13, Scotia 0
Class B Semifinals
Schuylerville 9, Mechanicville 3
Ichabod Crane 1, Tamarac 0
Class C Semifinals
Lake George 5, Greenwich 4
Chatham 4, Hoosic Valley 0
Class D Semifinals
Fort Ann 3, Salem 0
Whitehall 11, Germantown 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.