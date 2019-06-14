BINGHAMTON — Colton Weatherwax ripped a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to lift Schuylerville to a 6-3 victory over Medina in the Class B semifinals of the State Baseball Tournament.
The win puts the Black Horses (18-7) into the state championship for the first time. They will face either Center Moriches or Susquehanna Valley for the Class B title on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Binghamton University.
Matt McCarthy struck out 11 batters in a complete-game pitching win. Nate Preston's RBI single had given Schuylerville a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Horses had trailed 2-0 before tying the game in the fourth, as Alex Vallee scored on a passed ball and Charles Luzadis added an RBI single.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville celebrates after beating Medina on Friday in a Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville gets a pep talk from head coach Darrin Renner (28) heading into the sixth inning of Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Colton Weatherwax is all smiles after hitting an RBI double to give Schuylerville the lead for good in the sixth inning of Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Matt McCarthy went the distance on the mound for Schuylerville in Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville's Alex Vallee checks with the ump after making the tag at first during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Paul Harshbarger comes in to score for Schuylerville during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville's Nate Preston heads down to first after making contact during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville catcher Paul Harshbarger dives for the ball as Brian Fry comes in to score for Medina during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville's Nate Preston makes the catch in foul territory for an out during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Schuylerville baseball
Schuylerville's Charles Luzadis makes the catch in the outfield during Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.