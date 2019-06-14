{{featured_button_text}}
Schuylerville baseball

Colton Weatherwax is all smiles after hitting an RBI double to give Schuylerville the lead for good in the sixth inning of Friday's Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.

 Jeff Miller, Special to The Post-Star

BINGHAMTON — Colton Weatherwax ripped a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to lift Schuylerville to a 6-3 victory over Medina in the Class B semifinals of the State Baseball Tournament.

The win puts the Black Horses (18-7) into the state championship for the first time. They will face either Center Moriches or Susquehanna Valley for the Class B title on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Binghamton University.

Matt McCarthy struck out 11 batters in a complete-game pitching win. Nate Preston's RBI single had given Schuylerville a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Horses had trailed 2-0 before tying the game in the fourth, as Alex Vallee scored on a passed ball and Charles Luzadis added an RBI single.

