SARATOGA SPRINGS — A four-run third inning and a six-run sixth helped Schuylerville to an 11-1 win over Northeastern Clinton on Thursday in a Class B regional baseball semifinal at Veterans Memorial Park.

Nathan Preston had two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Black Horses.

Schuylerville (16-7) plays Ogdensburg Free Academy in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plumeri Athletic Complex.

