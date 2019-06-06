SARATOGA SPRINGS — A four-run third inning and a six-run sixth helped Schuylerville to an 11-1 win over Northeastern Clinton on Thursday in a Class B regional baseball semifinal at Veterans Memorial Park.
Nathan Preston had two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Black Horses.
Schuylerville (16-7) plays Ogdensburg Free Academy in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plumeri Athletic Complex.
Check back later for a complete story.
