Schuylerville ready for another shot at state crown

The postseason is unfolding in an eerily similar fashion for the Schuylerville baseball team, and that’s just fine for coach Darrin Renner.

Three years ago, the Black Horses — despite a crooked number in the loss column — rode all the way to the Class B state championship game before losing to Center Moriches.

On Friday, Schuylerville (20-6) begins a new trek — with a completely different cast — when it faces Westhill (18-4) in the Class B semifinals of the State Baseball Tournament, set for 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School.

Spackenkill (23-2) and Palmyra-Macedon (24-0) meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. The Class B championship game is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Binghamton University.

Going into the playoffs with six losses is no big deal to Renner, whose 2019 team took seven losses all the way to the state final.

“We dropped a few games (this season), but all of them were close — our league (Foothills Council) is very good,” Renner said. “We ran into everybody’s No. 1 — we’ve seen the best pitchers in our league and we held our own. ... These guys are not fazed by six loses. Our No. 4 seed (in Section II) was well-earned, we’re battle-tested. And they saw the team in 2019 do the same thing.”

The 2019 team was junior-loaded and finished 18-8, and was expecting another state run in 2020, before the entire spring season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

A completely new roster experienced growing pains in 2021, but the Horses had a strong finish. Seeded 14th, they knocked off No. 3 Mechanicville and nearly beat Schalmont in sectionals.

“Last year, they packed all three seasons into a few months, and half our team plays football,” Renner said. “They gave us a 10-day preseason, and half our guys were doing two practices a day.

“So that was a building-block season,” Renner added. “We had no kids with any varsity experience, we had kids learning their positions during the season.”

Schuylerville built on that this spring, getting off to a 7-1 start and weathering every team’s best shot. Even in sectionals, the Black Horses defeated top-seeded Catskill and earned a 1-0 championship win over Ichabod Crane.

On Friday, Renner plans to start his ace, senior right-hander Ryan Dow, on the mound against Westhill, the Section III champ. Dow is 8-2 this season and pitched a three-hit shutout against Ichabod Crane on May 26.

“He’s a three-pitch pitcher who mixes them up, keeps people off balance,” Renner said.

Besides Dow, the Horses have sophomore lefty Brenden Steinberg and classmate Luke Sherman, both 4-2 this season, and senior reliever Owen Sherman (3-0) in their bullpen.

“Brenden has a 1.16 ERA and batters are .186 against him,” Renner said. “He’s a quirky lefty — no one can get a good hit off of him.”

The heart and soul of the team, though, is senior catcher Carson Patrick. Patrick is the Horses’ leading hitter, leading base stealer with 15 and has an on-base percentage of .511. He has only allowed 23 steals all year.

“He really manages the game back there,” Renner said.

Renner sees Westhill as a good team that the Horses can match up with. The Warriors are coming off a wild 10-9 regional win over Oneonta on Saturday, in which freshman Anthony Sampo drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Oneonta loaded the bases in the seventh, but Westhill escaped with no damage for the win.

“They have guys that can hurt you,” Renner said. “They have three pitchers who are good, but not anything we haven’t seen in our league.

“We know who we are,” he added. “We’ll try to win the baserunner battle and not give them anything for free. We only walk 2.8 per game and our errors are under 1.5 per game. We want to make them hit, and if they beat us with their bats, we’ll tip our cap to them.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.