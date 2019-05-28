AMSTERDAM — The run continues for the Schuylerville baseball team.
Behind a one-hitter from Matt McCarthy, the fourth-seeded Black Horses earned their third consecutive playoff shutout with a 7-0 win over top-seeded Coxsackie-Athens in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Shuttleworth Park.
Schuylerville will play third-seeded Mechanicville in the final at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Bruno Stadium.
McCarthy, who improved to 4-3 for the season, allowed just a fifth-inning single.
Schuylerville (14-7) began the scoring with two runs in the top of the second. Charles Luzadis’ double scored Alex Vallee, then Jack Bodnar’s sacrifice fly tacked on another.
Colton Weatherwax and Nathan Preston each hit two-out singles in the fifth to make it a 4-0 lead.
Paul Harshbarger’s RBI double to center field in the sixth increased it to 5-0. The Black Horses closed the scoring with Vallee’s RBI double and Luzadis’ fielder’s choice.
Schuylerville has outscored its sectional opponents by a combined score of 26-0 and allowed just eight hits.
Schuylerville is trying for its first sectional title since it won Class B in 2005. Its last finals appearance was in 2015, when it lost the Class B title to Albany Academy.
