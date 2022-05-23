ROUNDUP: Schuylerville reaches 'CC' final; Witches fall

Schuylerville scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning, then hung on in the seventh to upset top-seeded Catskill 9-7 in the Section II Baseball Tournament on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Black Horses move on to face third-seeded Ichabod Crane in the Class B championship game on Wednesday at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy (4 p.m.).

Owen Sherman drove in three runs for Schuylerville and had a two-run single during the sixth-inning rally. Also during that rally, Adam DeGregory hit an RBI double and Ryan Dow had an RBI infield single.

The Horses had a 9-2 lead at one point, but Catskill rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dow, the Horses’ ace, came in to pitch and retired three Catskill batters in a row to end the game.

Fort Ann beats Argyle, moves on to Class D final Callon Sutliff pitched a complete-game five-hitter as Fort Ann beat Argyle 5-1 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Monday.

Schuylerville, which improved to 17-6 this season, was a state finalist in 2019. The Horses lost in the sectional quarterfinals last year.

“Our goal this year was to advance further,” coach Darrin Renner said, “and as the year went along and we started having a lot of success, the goal became to get to Joe Bruno, and that’s a goal we’ve reached.”

Brenden Steinberg picked up the win for Schuylerville, which scored once in the second, twice in the third and once in the fifth.

CHATHAM 7, GREENWICH 2: The Witches’ season came to an end at 15-7 with a loss to top-seeded Chatham in the Class CC semifinals. Chatham scored six of its runs in the first three innings.

Tyler Kneller got the win for Chatham. Aidan McPhail hit a home run for Greenwich.

“This senior class was a great group of boys who not only led by example on the field, but also off the field,” coach Quentin Jensen said in a text. “This group helped me mold my young players who know now what Greenwich baseball is all about.

“We have a good core group that we will be returning in 2023. With a good off-season I expect our boys to complete for the Wasaren title.”

Chatham moves on to face second-seeded Canajoharie in the final on Thursday at Joe Bruno Stadium.

