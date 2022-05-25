Schuylerville holds on for Class B championship

TROY — After a masterful pitching effort Wednesday, it was only appropriate that Ryan Dow made the biggest play of the game.

With two out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Schuylerville's senior ace fielded a high chopper and tagged out the final Ichabod Crane batter after he slipped running out of the batter's box.

That play preserved the Black Horses' 1-0 Class B championship victory in a game that lasted just 90 minutes at Joe Bruno Stadium.

Black-clad Schuylerville players charged out of the dugout and dog-piled on home plate as they celebrated their second Section II baseball title since 2019.

"It came right to my chest and I was able to field it and get to him easily," said Dow, who pitched a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks. "I knew he didn't get a great jump out of the box, so luckily I was able to tag him — if not, I was going to throw it to Carson (catcher Carson Patrick) at home."

Dow's heads-up play made sophomore Luke Sherman's run on junior Anthony Luzadis' bloop single in the fourth inning stand up as the game's only score.

The Black Horses (18-6) advance to play the Section VII-X winner in the regional finals on June 4 at a northern site.

"We just wanted to put together our best game," Dow said. "Everything was working well, guys made plays out there. We made it a little interesting in the seventh inning, but we came through in the end."

"(Dow) was clutch today, he executed his pitches amazingly — change-up, curveball at key times to get key outs," Schuylerville coach Darrin Renner said. "And that’s really why we're here, because Ryan executed those pitches."

Until the seventh, Dow had been solid, scattering three hits and allowing only one runner past second. However, Ichabod Crane (15-7) took advantage of the Horses' only two errors to load the bases after their leadoff runner was erased by Dow at third on a bunt.

"If he doesn't throw the kid out there, they score the run there and we're in a whole different situation," Renner said. "So that play was gigantic in this game, as well."

At the plate, Schuylerville had initially struggled against Riders starter Brady Holzhauer, who also pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.

With two out in the fourth, Sherman pounded a double to deep center, which he legged into a triple when the center fielder couldn't find the handle on the ball.

"My first at-bat, I went down 1-2 and he blew me by with a fastball," Sherman said, "so I was sitting fastball first pitch, and he left one up there and I got the barrel to it and hit it pretty good."

Luzadis redeemed his four-strikeout performance in the semifinals by knocking in Sherman with a full-count single that dropped into right field.

"I sat back, saw the pitch and I just drove it," Luzadis said. "I'm dumbfounded. I know in football, we're very successful, and to get (a championship) here — I saw my brother do it a few years before COVID, and now to do the same thing, it's unbelievable."

Renner said Schuylerville's experience in football — two state final appearances in the last three seasons — and in basketball helped, with many of the same players on the team.

"They know how to compete, they've been there before, and we try to remind them of that and carry it over as we go into baseball sectionals," Renner said.

After the spring of 2020 was scrubbed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Horses had to rebuild last year with an all-new club. They went 6-10, but finished strong, setting the foundation for this team.

"None of the guys on last year's team had one inning of varsity experience — we used it as a learning experience," Renner said. "From the start of the season, we said our goal is to get to the Joe. The kids took it seriously, they worked really, really hard. Our pitching and defense got us here, and that's what we'll rely on as we go forward."

Class B Championship Schuylerville;000;100;0 — 1;3;2 Ich. Crane;000;000;0 — 0;3;2 WP — Dow. LP — Holzhauer. 2B — Baumgartner (IC), L.Sherman (S).

