BINGHAMTON — The Schuylerville baseball team dropped an 11-1 loss to Center Moriches on Saturday in the Class B championship game of the State Baseball Tournament at Binghamton University.

The Black Horses, whose season ended at 18-8, lost by the mercy rule in six innings. It was their first-ever trip to the state baseball finals, and a repeat state title for Center Moriches of Section XI.

