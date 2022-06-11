Schuylerville falls in Class B state baseball title game

BINGHAMTON — Spackenkill scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning Saturday to pull out a 6-4 victory over Schuylerville in the Class B final of the State Baseball Tournament at Binghamton University.
It was the second time Schuylerville (20-7) fell in the state finals in the last four seasons — the Horses also lost in the 2019 title game, the last time the state tournament was held.
"It was a great game — we had our chances, we had two at-bats with a chance to put it away," Schuylerville coach Darrin Renner said.
Spackenkill (25-2) rallied with two out in the top of the eighth, stringing together three straight singles to plate two runs, then Dan Collins pitched a perfect eighth as the Spartans won their first state championship since 2005.
Schuylerville had battled back from a 4-1 deficit, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Carson Patrick ripped a two-run double over the center fielder's head, then the Black Horses loaded the bases on a walk and Anthony Luzadis' bloop single. With one out, designated hitter Mark Earley's sac fly scored Patrick with the tying run.
In the sixth, the Horses' Ashton Morris beat out a bunt and stole second, but with two outs, he was left stranded on a flyout to right.
"We weren't able to do much in the seventh, and we went down 1-2-3 in the eighth," Renner said. "We had a great season, even losing in the state final — if we could get that every year, we'll take it."
Renner said the Horses are losing three "pivotal" seniors to graduation — catcher Carson Patrick, shortstop Owen Sherman and pitching ace Ryan Dow — but return their second and third pitchers and some solid talent.
