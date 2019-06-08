{{featured_button_text}}
Schuylerville regional win

Schuylerville players and coaches pose after winning the state regional final on Saturday.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

ALBANY — Alex Vallee pitched a complete-game shutout as Schuylerville scored a 4-0 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy on Saturday in the Class B state regional final at the Plumeri Athletic Complex.

The Black Horses earned a spot in the state semifinals, where they will face Le Roy or Medina on Friday in Binghamton (2 p.m.).

Ryan Yandow's RBI double gave the Horses their first run in the third inning. They scored three times in the fifth on Yandow's three-run single and Paul Harshbarger's RBI double.

Vallee scattered four hits to pick up the win.

