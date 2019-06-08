ALBANY — Alex Vallee pitched a complete-game shutout as Schuylerville scored a 4-0 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy on Saturday in the Class B state regional final at the Plumeri Athletic Complex.
It’s a final! Schuylerville 4, Ogdensburg Free Academy 0 in Class B regional final #518baseball pic.twitter.com/vlNxDX1ksH— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) June 8, 2019
The Black Horses earned a spot in the state semifinals, where they will face Le Roy or Medina on Friday in Binghamton (2 p.m.).
Ryan Yandow's RBI double gave the Horses their first run in the third inning. They scored three times in the fifth on Yandow's three-run single and Paul Harshbarger's RBI double.
Schuylerville goes up 4-0 on this 2-run single by Ryan Yandow in fifth #518baseball pic.twitter.com/1MtpwqcaCr— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) June 8, 2019
Vallee scattered four hits to pick up the win.
RBI double for Paul Hatshbarger for 2-0 Schuylerville @BaseballHorses lead in fifth #518baseball pic.twitter.com/4cRZOhWcAg— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) June 8, 2019
This story will be updated later in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.