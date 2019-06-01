PLATTSBURGH — Schroon Lake-Bolton wasted no time getting on the board, scoring four runs in the first inning.
Strong fielding and Andrew Pelkey's pitching did the rest.
Schroon Lake-Bolton was a 4-1 winner over top-seeded Chazy on Saturday in the Class D championship game of the Section VII Baseball Tournament at Chip Cummings Field. The victors move on to face Lisbon in the state regional final next Saturday at St. Lawrence University (11 a.m.).
Schroon Lake-Bolton got all four of its runs in the first inning. Cian Bresnahan led off the game with a single and stole second. Dustin Reiter followed with an RBI single.
Pelkey walked and an error later allowed another run to score. Then with two outs, Michael Baker singled on a 3-0 pitch to drive in two more runs.
"We beat (Chazy) the first time, then faced (Ben) Norcross the second time and lost 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh," Schroon Lake-Bolton coach Mark Andrejkovics said. "The kids were focused and fired up, they knew they could hit him and we did. They were ready, no doubt about it."
Pelkey (6-0) threw 95 pitches in a complete-game three-hitter, striking out eight. The defense behind him was errorless.
"Today he walked three, which is rather high for him," Andrejkovics said of Pelkey. "He kept them off balance. He's an extremely focused pitcher who wants to perform and knows he's got the defense behind him."
Chazy scored a run in the fourth on a walk, a hit and an RBI single by Connor McCarthy. But another runner was cut down when catcher Collin Bresnahan scrambled to recover a wild pitch and throw to Pelkey for the tag. Pop flies on either end of that play brought the inning to an end.
Andrejkovics said he felt his second-seeded team had as good a shot as anyone at winning the title.
"There are three very good teams in our league," he said. "This is a team that I knew could get here and could win it, as could Chazy or Crown Point. The kids knew they had to stay focused to accomplish that goal, and they did that."
