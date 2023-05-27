Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Saturday's scores:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Championship
Hartford-Fort Edward 5, Fort Ann 1
Brackets for sectional playoff tournaments. Updated with Friday's results.
Shane Wetherington scattered nine hits as Duanesburg beat Warrensburg 6-2 in the Class C championship game of the Section II Baseball Tourname…
Monday's high school baseball roundup.
Jake Sparks hit a solo home run and Andrew Sparks and Carson Glover combined for six RBIs Monday to lead Hoosick Falls to an 11-5 Class CC sem…
Photos from Monday's Class CC baseball semifinal between Hoosick Falls and Granville. Hoosick Falls won, 11-5.
Carson Correa drove in Ethan Starr with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth Friday to lift Queensbury to a 1-0 win over Averill Park
Friday's high school baseball roundup.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.