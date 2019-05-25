{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Saratoga 9, CBA 0

Niskayuna 10, Bethlehem 4

Guilderland 5, Colonie 0

Shenendehowa 5, La Salle 4

Class A Quarterfinals

Queensbury 3, South High 0

Ballston Spa 9, Burnt Hills 8 (8 innings)

Averill Park 2, Mohonasen 1

Amsterdam 10, Albany Academy 0

Class B Quarterfinals

Mechanicville 6, Schalmont 2

Schuylerville 10, Catskill 0

Coxsackie-Athens 2, Hudson 1

Ravena 7, Tamarac 3

Class C Quarterfinals

Chatham 19, Lake George 3

Hoosick Falls 5, Canajoharie 1

Fort Plain 10, Hoosic Valley 0

Greenwich 7, Maple Hill 1

Class D Quarterfinals

Hartford-Fort Edward 7, OESJ 5

Salem 2, Fort Ann 1

