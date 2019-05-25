BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga 9, CBA 0
Niskayuna 10, Bethlehem 4
Guilderland 5, Colonie 0
Shenendehowa 5, La Salle 4
Class A Quarterfinals
Queensbury 3, South High 0
Ballston Spa 9, Burnt Hills 8 (8 innings)
Averill Park 2, Mohonasen 1
Amsterdam 10, Albany Academy 0
Class B Quarterfinals
Mechanicville 6, Schalmont 2
Schuylerville 10, Catskill 0
Coxsackie-Athens 2, Hudson 1
Ravena 7, Tamarac 3
Class C Quarterfinals
Chatham 19, Lake George 3
Hoosick Falls 5, Canajoharie 1
Fort Plain 10, Hoosic Valley 0
Greenwich 7, Maple Hill 1
Class D Quarterfinals
Hartford-Fort Edward 7, OESJ 5
Salem 2, Fort Ann 1
