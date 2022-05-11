Salem-Cambridge scores upset in Adirondack League playoffs

Third-seeded Salem-Cambridge upset No. 2 Granville 6-4 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Adirondack League baseball tournament.

Salem-Cambridge (10-5) advances to play Lake George in the league championship game, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field in Glens Falls.

Top-seeded Lake George rolled to a 14-6 win over Hadley-Luzerne in the other semifinal.

Hadley-Luzerne and Granville are set to meet in the consolation game, scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at East Field.

Salem-Cambridge avenged an 8-0 loss to Granville last week by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead.

Stephen Yakubec pitched two innings of relief to pick up the save and had two hits and three RBIs. Connor Chilson and Dillon Hughes each added two hits and an RBI, with Chilson belting a triple. James Toleman picked up the pitching win in relief of starter Nate Twitchell.

For Granville, Nate Rathbun, Avery Flory and Logan Harrington each hit a double and single.

Lake George (11-1) also avenged an earlier loss by pounding out 13 hits against Hadley-Luzerne. The Warriors erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning to blow open the game after trailing 6-4.

Lake George finished the game with five doubles — two by Max Dickinson and one each by Brendan Lamby, Brody McCabe and J.J. Salmon. Lamby went 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs, while McCabe, Dickinson and Yogi Johnson each drove in two runs on two hits apiece.

Angelo Bergman picked up the pitching win as the Eagles — who defeated Lake George 12-2 on May 2 — were held to three hits, including a double by Ryan Lott-Diamond.

Salem-Cam. 6, Granville 4 Salem-Camb.;100;140;0 —;6;7;3 Granville;002;110;0 —;4;10;3 WP — James Toleman. LP — Logan Harrington. 2B — Caleb Nelson (Gra), Nate Rathbun (Gra), Avery Flory (Gra). 3B — Connor Chilson (SC).

Lake George 14, Hadley-Luzerne 6 Hadley-Luzerne;000;420;0 —;6;3;2 Lake George;300;191;x —;14;13;3 WP — Angelo Bergman. LP — Ellis. 2B — Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Brendan Lamby (LG), Brody McCabe (LG), JJ Salmon (LG), Max Dickinson (LG) 2.

