ROUNDUP: Woodcock, Black Horses shut out Mechanicville

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, MECHANICVILLE 0
Class B Opening Round
Schuylerville;020;100;0 —;3;9;2
Mechanicville;000;000;0 —;0;2;3
WP — Lucas Woodcock 2-3. LP — Garland. 2B — Luke Sherman (Schy) 2, Anthony Luzadis (Schy), Cayden Rutland (Schy). 3B — Coreno (Mech).
Schuylerville highlights: Cayden Rutland 2 for 3, 2b, 2 RBI, Luke Sherman 3 for 3, 2 doubles, Lucas Woodcock 7 IP, 4 Ks, 2 hitter, 0 walks.
Mechanicville highlights: Coreno 1 for 3, 2b.
Records: Schuylerville 6-9. Mechanicville 11-4.
Next up: No. 14 seed Schuylerville is set to play at No. 6 Schalmont on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Class B quarterfinals.
STILLWATER 7, FORT PLAIN 2
Class C Opening Round
Stillwater;002;004;1 —;7;2;0
Fort Plain;200;000;0 —;2;3;1
WP — Shea Brown. LP — Troy Butler. 2B — Jaxon Mueller (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Shea Brown 5 2/3, 11 Ks, Jaxon Mueller 1-3 2B 2runs, Liam Brady 1-2 BB, run.
Fort Plain highlights: Manley Baker 1-3 Austin VanGorder 1-3, Troy Butler 5 2/3 12 Ks .
Records: Stillwater 7-9. Fort Plain 11-2.
Notes: No. 16 seed Stillwater upset No. 1-seeded Fort Plain. Shea Brown outdueled Troy Butler with 11 Ks and got the run support needed to knock off the top seed for the huge upset in the opening round of sectional play.
Next up: Stillwater plays at the winner of Wednesday's Lake George vs. Hadley-Luzerne game, scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
GREENWICH 7, HOOSICK FALLS 5
Class C Opening Round
Hoosick Falls;003;001;1 —;5;9;1
Greenwich;202;030;X —;7;9;1
WP — Dutch Hamilton. LP — Josh Colegrove. 2B — Andrew Sparks (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF), Ethan Anatriello (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre). 3B — Matt Conlin (Gre).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks 2B, Jake Sparks 2B, Josh Colegrove 2B, 2 RBIs.
Greenwich highlights: Matt Conlin 3B, 1B, 2 RBIs, Jesse Kuzmich 2B 1B, RBI, Aidan McPhail 2B, 2 RBI, Ethan Anatriello 2B, 1B, RBI.
Records: Hoosick Falls 7-7, 9-8. Greenwich 10-3, 12-3.
HOOSIC VALLEY 16, WHITEHALL 6
Class C Opening Round
Whitehall;050;001;x —;6;4;5
Hoo. Valley;443;203;x —;16;13;4
WP — Connor King 3-1. LP — Tyler Fish. 2B — Henry Madigan (HV) 2, Justin Maxon (HV), Logan Reilly (HV).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Henry Madigan 4 for 5, 2 doubles, 2 RBI's, 4 runs scored, Justin Maxon 3 for 4, double, 3 RBI's, 3 runs scored, Connor King 4 IP, 3 Hits, 1 R, 0 ER.
Records: Whitehall 7-4, 7-4. Hoosic Valley 8-4, 9-6.
Next: No. 7 seed Hoosic Valley will play at No. 2 seed Canajoharie on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a Class C quarterfinal.