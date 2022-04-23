ROUNDUP: Witches win slugfest vs. Taconic Hills

GREENWICH 16, TACONIC HILLS 15
League: Non-league
Greenwich;(10)02;020;2 —;16;18;5
Taconic Hills;621;321;0 —;15;13;0
WP — Ryan Ingber. LP — Van Alystine. 2B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre) 2, Aidan McPhail (Gre) 3, Parker Jamieson (Gre) 2, Aidan Jones (Gre), Bonci (TH), Super (TH), Nielson (TH), Peck (TH) 2, Halstead (TH). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich, 2 2Bs, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Aidan McPhail, HR, 3 2Bs, a single and 6 RBIs, Joey Skiff, Save, Jayden Hughes, 3 singles and 2 RBIs, Parker Jamieson, 2 2Bs, single and 3 RBIs, Aidan Jones, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Taconic Hills highlights: Bonci, 2B, 2 singles, Super, 2B, 1B, Nielson, 2B, 2 singles, Peck, 2 2Bs .
Records: Greenwich 6-1, 7-3. Taconic Hills 3-4, 3-6.
STILLWATER 7, WATERVLIET 3
League: Non-league
Stillwater;100;020;4 —;7;6;1
Watervliet;000;210;0 —;3;4;2
WP — Brody Burdo. LP — Watervliet. 2B — Jaxon Mueller (Still), Jayrose (Vliet), Wroblewski (Vliet).
Stillwater highlights: Brody Burdo 2-4, R, and RBI, Mike Campion 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, Jaxon Mueller 1-2, 2B, RBI, Carter Wichelns 4.0 IP, 2R, 10Ks.
Watervliet highlights: Jayrose 5.0 IP, 3R, 13Ks, 2-4, 2B, RBI, Wroblewski 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Stillwater 3-6, 4-6.
Notes: Stillwater rallied for four runs in the top of the 7th to grab the lead from the Cannoneers.
HOOSICK FALLS 9,
MT. ANTHONY, VT 8
League: Non-league
Mt.Anthony, VT;003;500;0 —;8;5;2
Hoosick Falls;302;202;x —;9;12;2
WP — Ben Smith (1-0). LP — Nat Greenslet. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), Andrew Sparks (HoF), Connor Jones (HoF). 3B — Chris Hannan (MAU), Josh Colegrove (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 2 Singles, Double, 2 RBI, 3 Runs Scored, Josh Colegrove Single, Triple, RBI, Andrew Sparks Single, Double, 3 Runs Scored, Tucker Thayne 2 Singles, 4 RBI.
Records: Mt. Anthony, VT 4-2, 4-2. Hoosick Falls 4-3, 5-3.
Notes: Hoosick Falls scored two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Thayne and a triple by Josh Colegrove to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. Junior Ben Smith pitched two innings of hitless relief to get his first varsity win.
CANAJOHARIE 5,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
League: Phil Waring Memorial Tournament, consolation game
Canajoharie;101;000;3 —;5;8;1
Spa Catholic;000;000;0 —;0;3;2
WP — Rich Tamsett (2-0). LP — Pierce Byrne (2-1). 2B — Rich Tamsett (Canjo), Hunter Fales (SCC). HR — Tom Weingart (Canjo).
Canajoharie highlights: Rich Tamsett 6 IP, 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 4 Ks, 5 BB, 1-2, Double, 2 RBIs, Aidan Bowerman 2-3, 2 Singles, RBI, Tom Weigard 1-2, Home Run, 2 Runs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Pierce Byrne 5 IP, 2 Runs, 1 ER, 5 Hits, 3 BB, 6 Ks, Hunter Fales 1-4, Double.
Records: Canajoharie 2-0, 3-2. Saratoga Catholic 5-3, 5-5.
FONDA 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
League: Phil Waring Memorial Tournament, first round
Fonda;002;001;1 —;4;5;0
Spa Catholic;300;000;0 —;3;5;2
WP — Tyler Daus (2-0). LP — Charlie Greiner (0-1). 2B — Derek Duval (Fonda).
Fonda Fultonville highlights: Bonnz DiCaprio 2-3, 2 Singles, RBI, Derek Duval 1-2, Double, 2 RBIs, 2 Runs, 2 BB, Tyler Daus 2.2 IP, 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 4 Ks.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ronan Rowe 2-3, 2 Singles, 1 BB, 1 Run, Ben Dalto 1-4, Single, RBI.
FONDA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
League: Non-league
Schuylerville;001;000;0 —;1;3;0
Fonda;000;001;1 —;2;6;1
WP — Daus. LP — Luke Sherman (1-1).
Schuylerville highlights: Owen Sullivan 1 for 3, RBI.
Fonda highlights: Duval 3 for 3, RBI.
Records: Schuylerville 4-2, 8-3.