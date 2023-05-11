Joey Skiff drove in two runs with a triple and two singles as the Greenwich beat Tamarac 8-6 in Wasaren League baseball on Thursday.
Eli Strasswimmer singled twice and drove in three runs for Greenwich (9-7 Wasaren League, 9-10 overall). Cooper Skiff got the win with two innings of one-hit work.
Peyton Richardson doubled twice for Tamarac.
SOUTH HIGH 6, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Ben Cohen threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout as the Bulldogs defeated the Black Horses.
Six players had hits for South Glens Falls (7-6, 8-7). Charlie Bammert went 1 for 2 with a triple, a run scored and 3 RBIs. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Anthony Luzadis went 1 for 3 with a double for Schuylerville.
HOOSICK FALLS 14, WATERFORD 4: Coach Mike Lilac posted his 400th career victory as the Panthers beat the Fordians.
Andrew Sparks tripled twice and drove in three runs for the Panthers (9-7 league, 12-8 overall), who scored eight runs in the third inning. Ryan Sparks and Cole Ziehm both had a double, a single and two RBIs.
STILLWATER 7, HOOSIC VALLEY 3: Jaxon Mueller hit two home runs and had three RBIs as Stillwater downed Hoosic Valley.
Shea Brown went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Carter Wichelns had three hits. Stillwater scored six runs over the final three innings to improve to 8-9 in league play. Shea Brown struck out 15.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 30-6, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0-0: Brian Selig and Chris Lockwood picked up the wins on the mound as the Saints swept a doubleheader.
Kam Cox had two doubles and four singles for Spa Catholic in the first game, tying the school record for hits in a game. Kihl Kelly went 4 for 7, Ronan Rowe went 3 for 4 and Carson Moser drove in five runs.
Pierce Byrne, Aidan Crowther, Hunter Fales and Rowe each had two hits in the second-game win.
GLOVERSVILLE 3, AMSTERDAM 1: Gloversville scored three times in the third inning to upset the Rams (10-3, 11-5).
Gloversville won despite getting only two hits in the game. Caelan Porter pitched a complete-game four-hitter to get the win.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 8, ARGYLE 5: The Eagles scored six times in the second inning to beat the Scots on Wednesday.
Tyler Plummer (3-1) picked up the win with seven strikeouts and three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Plummer went 2 for 4 with two runs at the plate. Jacob Bristol went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Taylor Smead went 2 for 3.
For Argyle, Shea Squires and Clay Bates each had a double.