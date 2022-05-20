ROUNDUP: Witches, Hartford-F.E., Horses advance to semifinals

Up next : The fifth-seeded Witches move on to face top-seeded Chatham in the semifinals on Monday at Husky Field in Gloversville (7 p.m.).

Up next: No. 5 seed Hartford-Fort Edward advances to face No. 1 Galway in the semifinals on Monday at East Field (7 p.m.).

Notes: In a Class C sectional first-round matchup of two Adirondack League teams, Hartford-Ft.Edward topped Whitehall. Hartford-Ft.Edward used a great pitching performance from Drake Stewart, who pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 7 Ks and was lead by Bryce Tyler offensively (2-4 scoring twice and adding an RBI). Whitehall tried to use the last 2 innings for a comeback but was stopped by Stewart in both innings. Whitehall was lead by Jacob Whiting 1-3 and Ethan Eggleston 1-3.