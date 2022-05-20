ROUNDUP: Witches, Hartford-F.E., Horses advance to semifinals

GREENWICH 11, LAKE GEORGE 4
Class CC Quarterfinal
Greenwich 100 622 0 — 11 14 2
Lake George 120 001 0 — 4 5 2
WP — Aidan McPhail. LP — Luke Sheldon. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Jayden Hughes (Gre), Ryan Ingber (Gre), Cameron Orr (LG), Matt Johnson (LG). 3B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich—1B, 3B, Aidan McPhail—1B, 2B, 4 RBIs, Jayden Hughes—1B, 2B, Aidan McPhail—4 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 Hits, 8 Ks, Parker Jamieson—3 1Bs, Robert Barnes—1B, 3 RBIs , Ryan Ingber 1B, 2B, 3 RBIs.
Lake George highlights: Cameron Orr—2B , Matt Johnson—1B, 2B.
Records: Greenwich 15-6.
Up next: The fifth-seeded Witches move on to face top-seeded Chatham in the semifinals on Monday at Husky Field in Gloversville (7 p.m.).
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 7,
WHITEHALL 2
Class C Quarterfinal
Hartford-F.E. 202 102 0 — 7 5 2
Whitehall 000 002 0 — 2 2 4
WP — Drake Stewart. LP — Brandon Bakerian. 2B — Byrce Taylor (Hart/FE).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Byrce Tyler 2-4, 2 Runs Scored, RBI, Drake Stewart 0-1, 2 Runs Socred, 7 Innings 2 hitter, 7 Ks, Charles Gauthier 1-3, Run Scored, RBI, Joe Allen 1-3, RBI, Joe Lavin 1-4 RBI.
Whitehall highlights: Jacob Whiting 1-3, Run Scored, CJ Monty 0-3, Run Scored, Brandon Bakerian 4 Innings pitched 7 Ks, Ethan Eggleston 1-3.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 6-5. Whitehall 5-6.
Up next: No. 5 seed Hartford-Fort Edward advances to face No. 1 Galway in the semifinals on Monday at East Field (7 p.m.).
Notes: In a Class C sectional first-round matchup of two Adirondack League teams, Hartford-Ft.Edward topped Whitehall. Hartford-Ft.Edward used a great pitching performance from Drake Stewart, who pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 7 Ks and was lead by Bryce Tyler offensively (2-4 scoring twice and adding an RBI). Whitehall tried to use the last 2 innings for a comeback but was stopped by Stewart in both innings. Whitehall was lead by Jacob Whiting 1-3 and Ethan Eggleston 1-3.
SCHUYLERVILLE 7, COHOES 0
Class B Quarterfinal
Cohoes 000 000 0 — 0 6 4
Schuylerville 000 160 x — 7 6 2
WP — Ryan Dow 6-2. LP — C. Trudeau. 3B — Zak Garmley (Coh).
Cohoes highlights: Zak Garmley 2 for 3, 3b.
Schuylerville highlights: Anthony Luzadis 1 for 2, RBI, Ryan Dow 2 for 4.
Records: Schuylerville 16-6.
MAPLE HILL 13, GRANVILLE 3
Class CC Quarterfinal
Granville 000 210 x — 3 2 4
Maple Hill 600 502 x — 13 11 2
WP — Gaven Van Kempen. LP — Logan Harrington (1-1). 2B — Logan Harrington (Gra), Sam Gemello (MH), Jack Wildcroth (MH), Colby Frazier (MH). HR — Jerry Stalker (MH) 2.
Granville highlights: Logan Harrington 1 for 2, Nate Rathbun 1 for 4.
Maple Hill highlights: Gavin Van Kampen 4.0 IP, 2H, 7K, Jerry Stalker 3 for 4 4 RBIs, 2 HR.
Records: Granville 10-5. Maple Hill 15-4.
Scores from Friday's sectional playoff games, updated as the night moves along.