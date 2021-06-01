ROUNDUP: Winchell spins 3-hitter as Fort Ann blanks Lake George; Spa Catholic holds off Greenwich

Adam Winchell pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts Tuesday to lead Fort Ann to an 11-0 Adirondack League baseball victory over Lake George.
In the Wasaren League, Ryan McCarroll struck out 16 as he went the distance in Saratoga Catholic's 3-2 victory over Greenwich.
FORT ANN 11, LAKE GEORGE 0
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;000;00x;x —;0;3;5
Fort Ann;170;3xx;x —;11;6;1
WP — Adam Winchell (3-3). LP — Kristian Johnson. 2B — Josh Dornan (FA).
Lake George highlights: Cole Clark 1-2, BB, JJ Salmon 1-2, Syversten 1-3.
Fort Ann highlights: Adam Winchell 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K, Cullen Jackson 2-3, R, 2 RBI, Callon Sutliff 0-1, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, Ty Loso 2 RBI, 2 R, Josh Dornan 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R.
Records: Lake George 7-3, 7-4. Fort Ann 7-3, 8-4.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, GREENWICH 2
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;200;000;0 —;2;5;2
Spa Catholic;201;000;x —;3;6;1
WP — Ryan McCarroll (2-2). LP — Alex Curtis (3-2). 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Dylan Mulholland (SCC), Anthony Barile (SCC).
Greenwich highlights: Aidan McPhail 1-2 , RBI, Alex Curtis 2-2, 1 Run.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 7 IP, 2 Runs, 5 Hits, 2 BB, 16 Ks, 2-3, 2 Runs, Dylan Mulholland 2-3, 2 RBI, Anthony Barile 1-3.
Records: Greenwich 9-2, 10-2. Saratoga Catholic 7-5, 10-6.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,
GLENS FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
South High;101;221;0 —;7;10;2
Glens Falls;000;000;0 —;0;4;0
WP — Cohen. LP — Palmer. 2B — Nesbit (SGF), VanWie (SGF), Hogan (SGF), Griffin Woodell (GF). 3B — Ahrens (SGF), Cohen (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Cohen 7 innings, 0 runs, 13 Ks, Ahrens 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Darrow 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Nesbit 2 for 4.
Records: South Glens Falls 11-1, 11-1. Glens Falls 3-8, 4-8.
SCOTIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;4;1
Scotia;100;010;x —;2;8;3
WP — Andrew Wilson. LP — Ryan Dow. 2B — Kyle Brown (Sco).
Scotia highlights: Kyle Brown 3/3, 1 2B 1 RBI, 1 run scored.
Records: Schuylerville 3-8, 4-8. Scotia 5-6, 5-7.
STILLWATER 16, CAMBRIDGE 6
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;202;20; —;6;8;3
Stillwater;283;21; —;16;18;2
WP — Mike Campion. LP — Owen Foyle. 2B — Owen Foyle (Cam), Flint (Cam), Liam Brady (Still).
Cambridge highlights: Owen Foyle 2-2, 3 runs, 2BB, 2 RBIs, Hughes 3-4, 3 runs.
Stillwater highlights: Liam Brady 3-4, 3 runs, 2B, 4 RBIs, Brody Burdo 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, Tyler Juliano 2-3 & 3 runs, Reese Hotaling 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Records: Cambridge 1-8, 1-8. Stillwater 4-8, 4-8.
TAMARAC 9, HOOSICK FALLS 4
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;110;060;1 —;9;12;5
Hoosick Falls;100;200;1 —;4;4;4
WP — Colby Phelps. LP — Josh Colegrove. 2B — Greg Mays (Tam), Tyler Sears (Tam), Andrew Sparks (HoF). HR — Peyton Richardson (Tam), Liam Ring (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Colby Phelps 5 IP; 1 ER; 7 Ks, Zach Rice 2 for 4; 2 R, Greg Mays 3 for 4; 2 RBI, Tyler Sears 2 for 4; 2 R, Peyton Richardson 2 for 4; 2 R; 2 RBI; HR.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks 2 for 4; 2 R, Connor Jones 1 for 4; 2 RBI, Alex Bushee 1 for 3; 2 R.
Records: Tamarac 7-2, 7-3.
HOOSICK FALLS 12, TAMARAC 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;560;010;0 —;12;8;1
Tamarac;000;000;0 —;0;4;2
WP — Jake Sparks. LP — Peyton Richardson. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), James Blake (Tam), Tyler Sears (Tam). HR — Tucker Thanyne (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 5 IP; 0 R; 6 Ks, Jake Sparks 3 for 4; 2 R; 2 RBI, Miles Smith 1 for 3; 2 RBI; 1 R, Tucker Thanyne 1 for 3; 2 R; 1 RBI; HR, Connor Jones 1 for 4; 1 R; 1 RBI.
Tamarac highlights: Tyler Sears 2 for 2, James Blake 1 for 3, Peyton Richardson 1 for 2.
Records: Hoosick Falls 6-6. Tamarac 7-3, 7-4.