ROUNDUP: Whitehall outlasts Hartford-Fort Edward in slugfest

Landon Rozell recorded his first pitching win with a clean two-thirds of the fifth inning, before coming back to record the final two outs of the game. Tyler Brooks pitched the first three innings before getting into trouble, but came back to pitch the sixth inning and 1/3 of the 7th. Brandon Bakerian went 2 for 3 with a triple and four runs scored.

Also Tuesday, Hadley-Luzerne's Ryan Lott-Diamond pitched all five innings, striking out 7 and giving up three singles, and had a double at the plate as the Eagles defeated Argyle 14-2.

Ticonderoga's last-inning rally came up short, as the Sentinels left the tying run on third base in a 5-4 CVAC loss to Saranac Lake.

WHITEHALL 17, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 12

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-FE 205 031 2 — 12 7 6

Whitehall 203 480 x — 17 10 4

WP — Landon Rozell. LP — E. Amell. 2B — Ed Amell (H-FE). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (Whi).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Bryce Tyler 1-2 2 runs scored, 4 walks, Drake Stewart 2-5 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, Ayden Swears 1-3 3 Runs Scored, 3 RBIs, Ed Amell 1-3 Double, RBI, 1 run scored.

Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-3 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs, Landon Rozell 2-3 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 inning 3 Ks, CJ Monty 2-5 3 RBIs, 2 Runs scored, Landon Stevens 1-2 2 runs scored, Tyler Brooks 4 1/3 innings 6 Ks.

Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-1, 2-1. Whitehall 2-0, 2-0.

Notes: Whitehall plated 7 runs with 2 outs in an 8-run fifth inning. Landon Rozell recorded his first pitching win with a clean two-thirds of the fifth inning, before coming back to record the final two outs of the game. Tyler Brooks pitched the first three innings before getting into trouble, but came back to pitch the sixth inning and 1/3 of the 7th. H-FE was led by Bryce Tyler and Drake Stewart, and got a good pitching performance out of Joe Allen.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 14, ARGYLE 2

League: Adirondack League

H.-Luzerne 040 73x x — 14 7 4

Argyle 000 02x x — 2 3 5

WP — Ryan Lott-Diamond 1-0. LP — Nate Stanley 0-1. 2B — Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Mason Conklin (HL) 2. 3B — Josh Ellis (HL) 2.

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Josh Ellis 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 triples, Mason Conklin 2-3,3 runs, 2 doubles, 3 RBI

Argyle highlights: Nate Stanley 3 innings, 4 Ks, 2 hits, Jacobie Depew 1-3, Carson Bartow 1-3.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 1-0, 2-0. Argyle 0-1, 1-1.

Notes: Ryan Lott-Diamond pitched all five innings, striking out 7 and giving up three singles, and had a double at the plate. Josh Ellis had two triples, three runs and two RBIs, and Mason Conklin had an all around good game in the field and going 2-3 at the plate with 2 doubles, 3 runs and 3 RBI. The game was played at Hadley- Luzerne.

GRANVILLE 11, CORINTH 1

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 001 00x x — 1 6 3

Granville 520 4xx x — 11 12 0

WP — Cody Nelson. LP — E. McGuire (0-1). 2B — D White (Cor), Alex Torres (Gra), Connor Farrell (Gra).

Corinth highlights: D. White 2 for 3 1 RBI.

Granville highlights: Caleb Nelson 3 for 3 1 RBI, Avery Flory 3 for 3 2 RBI, Brent Perry 2 for 3 2 RBI.

Records: Corinth 0-2. Granville 2-0, 2-0.

SARANAC LAKE 5, TICONDEROGA 4

League: CVAC

Saranac Lake 202 001 0 — 5 4 1

Ticonderoga 000 000 4 — 4 4 2

WP — Brady Roberts 1-0. LP — Nate Trudeau 0-1. 2B — Munn Nick (SL), Owen Stonitsch (Ti), Nate Trudeau (Ti).

Saranac Lake highlights: Cedar Rivers 3 BBs, 1 HBP, Run Scored, Kratts RBI single.

Ticonderoga highlights: Owen Stonitsch 2 for 4, Nate Trudeau 2 for 4 2 RBIs.

Records: Saranac Lake 1-0, 1-0. Ticonderoga 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Ticonderoga’s last-inning rally fell short with the tying run on third base as Saranac Lake hung on for the win. This was the first time outside for both teams.

GLENS FALLS 9, SALEM 2

League: Non-league

Salem 101 000 x — 2 5 2

Glens Falls 030 420 x — 9 8 2

Glens Falls highlights: Gavin King 3 for 4, 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 1-0.

HOOSICK FALLS 19, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Leb. 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Hoosick Falls 001 6(12)0 0 — 19 14 0

WP — Jake Sparks (2-0). LP — Tyler Shuart (0-1). 2B — Charlie Bingham (BNL), Dylan Saviano (BNL), Andrew Sparks (HoF) 2, Jake Sparks (HoF), Ben Smith (HoF). HR — Josh Colegrove (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks Single, 2 Doubles, 2 RBIs, 4 Runs. Josh Colegrove 2-run HR, 3 Runs. Jake Sparks Single, Double, Grand Slam, 5 RBIs, 3 Runs, 6 Innings Pitched, 12 Ks. AJ Brown 2 singles, 3 Runs. Alex Bushee 2 singles.

Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-3, 0-3. Hoosick Falls 2-1, 2-1.

Notes: Junior Jake Sparks got the win on the mound and had three hits, including a grand slam. Senior Josh Colegrove hit a two-run home run.

SALEM 10, NORTH WARREN 6

League: Adirondack League, Monday

Salem 300 205 0 — 10 12 1

North Warren 410 010 0 — 6 8 4

WP — N. Twitchell. LP — W. Jennings. 2B — N Twitchell (S), L Martindale (S), Wyatt Jennings (NW). HR — E Danio (S), Wyatt Jennings (NW).

Salem highlights: N. Twitchell 4.0 IP, 1 ER. 2-4 1 Double.

North Warren highlights: Wyatt Jennings 3-3, HR, Double, Single 3 RBI, Tommy Conway -2 2 Singles, BB 2 RBI, Wes Bolton 2-4 2 Singles.

Records: North Warren 0-1, 0-2.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 6, WATERFORD 4

League: Wasaren League, Monday

Waterford 000 040 0 — 4 4 4

Spa Catholic 000 000 0 — 6 5 1

WP — Pierce Byrne 1-0. LP — Gavin Bodah 0-1. 2B — Gavin Bodah (W), Jack Gilbert (W), Ben Dalto (SCC), Ronan Rowe (SCC).

Waterford highlights: Jack Gilbert 1-4 Double 2 RBIs, Gavin Bodah 1-4 Double 2 RBIs.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Pierce Byrne 2-4 1 Run, Ben Dalto 1-4 Double 3 RBIs, Charlie Greiner 2.2 innings pitched 1 hit 0 runs 6 strikeouts.

Records: Waterford 0-2, 1-2. Saratoga Catholic 2-0, 2-0.

