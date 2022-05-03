ROUNDUP: Whitehall downs Argyle

Whitehall scored three times in the fifth inning to hand Argyle a 5-2 loss in Adirondack League baseball.

Tucker Thayne recorded seven RBIs as Hoosick Falls bested Salem, 16-3. Greenwich moved to 11-1 in the Wasaren League win a 16-0 shutout of Stillwater. Schuylerville edged Salem in a non-leaguer.

WHITEHALL 5, ARGYLE 2

League: Adirondack League

Argyle 100 100 0 — 2 3 2

Whitehall 200 030 x — 5 6 2

WP — Jacob Whiting. LP — Carson Bartow. 2B — Tyler Brooks (White).

Argyle highlights: Jared Montello 1-3, Brandon Saunders 1-1, Connor Brockway 0-2, 1 Run Scored, Carson Bartow complete game, 6 hits, 7 K’s, Brad Koopmann 1-1.

Whitehall highlights: Jacob Whiting 1-3, 2 Runs Scored, RBI, 3 Innings pitched 4 K’s, CJ Monty 1-2, 1 Run Scored, RBI, Landon Rozell 1-2, 3 RBIs, Brandon Bakerian 4 innings pitched, 7 K’s, 0 Earned Runs, Ethan Eggleston 1-3 Run Scored.

Records: Argyle 1-7. Whitehall 4-1, 4-1.

Notes: The Whitehall pitching was lead by Brandon Bakerian and Jacob Whiting who combined for a three-hitter and 11 K’s over 6 innings and 0 earned runs. At the plate, the Railroaders were lead by Landon Rozell who was 1-2 with 3 RBIs and Jacob Whiting who was 1-3 scoring twice. Jared Montello, Brandon Saunders and Brad Koopmann collected Argyle’s hits.

HOOSICK FALLS 16, SALEM 3

League: Non-league

Salem 001 100 1 — 3 7 3

Hoosick Falls 263 041 0 — 16 15 1

WP — Connor Jones (1-1). LP — Lucas Martindale. 2B — Jackson Thomas (Sal), Jake Sparks (HoF) 2, Alex Bushee (HoF), Carson Glover (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF) 2. 3B — Tucker Thayne (HoF). HR — Lucas Martindale (Sal).

Salem highlights: Lucas Martindale solo home run, Jackson Thomas RBI double.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Tucker Thayne single, 2 doubles, triple, 7 RBIs, Jake Sparks Single, 2 Doubles, 4 Runs Scored, 2 RBIs, Carson Glover Double, 2 RBIs, Andrew Sparks 2 Singles, RBI, 3 Runs Scored.

Records: Salem 7-3. Hoosick Falls 5-5, 7-5.

Notes: Tucker Thayne had a big day at the plate in leading Hoosick Falls to a non-league win. The senior had a single, 2 doubles, a triple, and a SAC fly for 7 RBIs. Junior Jake Sparks added a single, 2 doubles, 4 runs scored, and 2 RBIs.

GREENWICH 16, STILLWATER 0

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 215 030 5 — 16 14 1

Stillwater 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

WP — Aidan McPhail. LP — Carter Wichelns. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Parker Jamieson (Gre). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Aidan McPhail—6 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 15 strikeouts Aidan McPhail—HR, 2B, 4 RBI’s, Jesse Kuzmich—2B, 2 singles, 2 RBI’s Parker Jamieson—2B, 1B, 3 RBI’s, Dutch Hamilton—2 singles, 2 RBI’s .

Records: Greenwich 11-1, 12-3. Stillwater 3-8, 4-9.

SCHUYLERVILLE 14, SALEM 13

League: Non-league

Salem (10)00 003 0 — 13 10 4

Schuylerville 10(11) 110 x — 14 10 4

WP — Owen Sherman 3-0. LP — James. 2B — Connor (S), Ashton Morris (Schy), Mark Earley (Schy), Griffin Brophy (Schy). 3B — Z (S), Ryan Dow (Schy).

Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 2 for 4, 3b, RBI, Mark Earley 1 for 2, 2b, 3 RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 6-3, 11-4.

