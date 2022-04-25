ROUNDUP: Warriors use 11-hit attack to beat Cards; South High tops QHS

LAKE GEORGE 13, FORT ANN 2

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;600;403;0 —;13;11;1

Fort Ann;002;000;0 —;2;3;1

WP — Cam Orr. LP — Dylan Brown. 2B — Brendan Lamby (LG), Brody McCabe (LG), Yogi Johnson (LG), Matt Johnson (LG). HR — Brendan Lamby (LG).

Fort Ann highlights: Dylan Brown 1 for 4, Cullen Jackson 1 for 2, Hunter Charpentier 1 for 3.

Lake George highlights: Brendan Lamby 3 for 4, 4 RBIs, Yogi Johnson 2 for 3, 5 RBIs, Luke Sheldon 2 for 3, 1 RBI.

Records: Lake George 5-0, 6-0.

Notes: Brendan Lamby hit his first varsity home run. Cam Orr pitched three solid innings with great defense behind him.

GRANVILLE 10, ARGYLE 3

League: Adirondack League

Granville;014;302;0 —;10;8;2

Argyle;101;010;0 —;3;5;0

WP — Logan Harrington (1-0). LP — Bartow. 2B — Logan Harrington (Gra), Nate Rathbun (Gra), Nate Stanley (Arg). 3B — Ben Cuthbert (Arg). HR — Alex Torres (Gra).

Granville highlights: Logan Harrington 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 ER, Alex Torres 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, Dylan Procella 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Argyle highlights: B. Cuthbert 2 for 4, 2 R, 1 RBI, C. Cuthbert 1 for 3, 1 RBI.

Records: Granville 5-0, 5-1. Argyle 1-4, 2-5.

Notes: Alex Torres' grand slam in the third inning propelled the Golden Horde offense.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 7,

WARRENSBURG 3

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg;001;002;0 —;3;2;3

Salem-Cambridge;201;220;x —;7;6;4

WP — J. Thomas. LP — B. Cheney. 2B — Jackson Thomas (S-C) 2.

Warrensburg highlights: S. Schloss 1-2, T. Monroe 1-3.

Salem/Cambridge highlights: Jackson Thomas 2-2 with 2 doubles.

Records: Warrensburg 1-4, 3-4. Salem-Cambridge 5-0, 6-1.

Notes: Jackson Thomas led S-C at the plate with two doubles, and on the mound, throwing 4 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five. Steve Schloss had a hit and RBI for Warrensburg.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 15,

NORTH WARREN 1

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E.;354;21 —;15;10;2

North Warren;100;00 —;1;3;4

WP — D. Stewart (4-1). LP — W. Bolton. 2B — B Tyler (Hart/FE), E Amell (Hart/FE).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: D. Stewart compete game, 7Ks, 2 for 4, 3 runs scored, B. Tyler 1 for 2, 2BBs, 2 runs scored, A. Swears 1 for 2, 3BBs, 3 runs scored, C. Gauthier 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, J. Venner 1 for 1, 2BBs, 3 runs scored.

North Warren highlights: C. Jennings 1 for 3, run scored, W. Bolton 2 for 2.

Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 2-3, 4-3.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, QUEENSBURY 1

League: Foothills Council

South High;002;000;3 —;5;6;2

Queensbury;100;000;0 —;1;4;3

WP — Ben Cohen. LP — Logan Smith (2-1). 2B — Jackson Salaway (SGF), Nate Marx (SGF). 3B — Cam Fougere (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Jackson Salaway double, 2 RBIs, Ben Cohen 5 2/3 IP, 4 Hits, 12 Ks.

Queensbury highlights: Sean Seelye 2 for 3.

Records: South Glens Falls 3-4. Queensbury 4-3, 5-5.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, HUDSON FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;111;122;0 —;8;11;0

Hudson Falls;000;100;0 —;1;6;4

WP — Ryan Dow. LP — Peyton Smith. 2B — Luke Sherman (Schy), Mike Sullivan (HuF), Peyton Smith (HuF). 3B — Luke Sherman (Schy), Ryan Dow (Schy).

Schuylerville highlights: Luke Sherman 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Ryan Dow 2 for 4, 2 runs scored, Carson Patrick 3 for 3, 3 runs scored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0