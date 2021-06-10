ROUNDUP: Warriors, Tanaforts, Scots, Bulldogs all move on

Lake George scored four times in the first inning and made it stand up, beating Stillwater 4-2 on Thursday to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

Peyton Ottens tossed a complete-game four-hitter as Hartford-Fort Edward beat Salem 8-2 in Class D. Argyle also won in the small-school bracket, beating Northville 9-1 behind a 10-hit effort.

Meanwhile in Class A, Dan Cohen's two-hitter helped South Glens Falls blank Averill Park 3-0. Cam Darrow went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.

LAKE GEORGE 4, STILLWATER 2

Class C Quarterfinal

Stillwater;002;000;0 —;2;6;2

Lake George;400;000;0 —;4;5;1

WP — Luke Sheldon. LP — Carter Wichelns. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still), Jaxon Mueller (Still). 3B — Brody McCabe (LG).

Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2 for 4, run, RBI, Reese Hotaling 1 for 4, run, Shea Brown 0 for 1, 2 walks, RBI, Carter Wichelns 1 for 4, Tyler Juliano 1 for 4.