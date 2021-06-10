ROUNDUP: Warriors, Tanaforts, Scots, Bulldogs all move on

Lake George scored four times in the first inning and made it stand up, beating Stillwater 4-2 on Thursday to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament.
Peyton Ottens tossed a complete-game four-hitter as Hartford-Fort Edward beat Salem 8-2 in Class D. Argyle also won in the small-school bracket, beating Northville 9-1 behind a 10-hit effort.
Meanwhile in Class A, Dan Cohen's two-hitter helped South Glens Falls blank Averill Park 3-0. Cam Darrow went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.
LAKE GEORGE 4, STILLWATER 2
Class C Quarterfinal
Stillwater;002;000;0 —;2;6;2
Lake George;400;000;0 —;4;5;1
WP — Luke Sheldon. LP — Carter Wichelns. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still), Jaxon Mueller (Still). 3B — Brody McCabe (LG).
Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2 for 4, run, RBI, Reese Hotaling 1 for 4, run, Shea Brown 0 for 1, 2 walks, RBI, Carter Wichelns 1 for 4, Tyler Juliano 1 for 4.
Lake George highlights: Brody McCabe 1 for 2, run, 2 RBIs, Cole Clarke 1 for 2, run, 2 SB, Matt Syvertsen 0 for 1, run, Torin Davies 1 for 3, run, Luke Sheldon 4 Ks, 6 hits, 28 batters.
Records: Stillwater 7-10. Lake George 11-4.
Up next: Lake George visits Chatham in the semifinals on Saturday (1 p.m.).
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 8, SALEM 2
Class D Quarterfinal
Hartford-F.E.;004;004;0 —;8;12;1
Salem;100;100;0 —;2;4;3
WP — Peyton Ottens. LP — George. 2B — Brryce Tyler (Hart/FE), Mike Taylor (Hart/FE), Baylor (Sal).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Ottens complete game 4-hitter, 8 Ks, 2 for 4, Tyler 2 for 4, 2 runs, Taylor 2 for 4, 2 runs, Brandon Hunt 3 for 3, 3 RBIs.
Salem highlights: Chilson 1 for 2, BB, run, Thetford 2 for 3.
Up next: The Tanaforts next play at No. 1 seed Germantown on Saturday at 4 p.m.
ARGYLE 9, NORTHVILLE 1
Class D Quarterfinal
Northville;100;000;0 —;1;5;3
Argyle;001;413;0 —;9;10;1
WP — Brendan Darrah (1-0). LP — Wyatt Sira.
Northville highlights: Artikuski 2-3, Sira 4 IP, 7 Ks.
Argyle highlights: Dan Lohret 2-4, RBI, Tyler Humiston 2-4, RBI, run, Nate Stanley 2-4, 2 RBIs, Carson Bartow 3 IP, 1 hit, 4 Ks, Luke Kingsley 2-3, RBI, run.
Records: Argyle 4-6, 6-7.
Notes: Carson Bartow struck out four and only allowed one hit over the final three innings as a balanced Argyle attack snuck by Northville.
Up next: Argyle will visit Fort Ann on Saturday (1 p.m.) with a spot in the sectional final on the line.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
AVERILL PARK 0
Class A Quarterfinal
Averill Park;000;000;0 —;0;2;2
South High;100;200;0 —;3;3;2
WP — Dan Cohen (3-1). LP — Muzzeo.
South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen complete game shutout, 2 hits, 7Ks, 3 walks, Cam Darrow 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: South Glens Falls 12-1, 13-1.
Up next: Top-seeded South High hosts Troy in the semifinals on Saturday.