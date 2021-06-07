ROUNDUP: Warriors, Panthers post wins

STILLWATER 6, BERNE KNOX 4
Class C Play-in Game
Bern-Knox;003;010;0 —;4;2;3
Stillwater;102;102;0 —;6;8;1
WP — Shea Brown. LP — Quinn Roomey. 2B — Dethefiren (BK), Brody Burdo (Still).
Bern Knox highlights: Dethefiren 1-3, Run.
Stillwater highlights: Carter Wichelns 2-3, R, Tyler Juliano 3-4, 3R, RBI, Jaxon Mueller 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Stillwater 6-9, 6-9.
Notes: Stillwater moves on in sectional play with a 6-4 win over Bern Knox. Set to play Fort Plain tomorrow at 4 p.m.
HOOSICK FALLS 8, VOORHEESVILLE 1
Class C Play-in Game
Voorheesville;100;000;0 —;1;4;3
Hoosick Falls;014;201;x —;8;8;2
WP — Jake Sparks (6-1). LP — Jack Popow. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF).
Voorheesville highlights: Mason Wight RBI single.
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 6 innings pitched, 8 Ks, single, double, 2 RBIs, Josh Colegrove 3 singles, RBI, 2 runs scored, Tucker Thayne double, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hoosick Falls 7-7, 9-7.
Notes: Hoosick Falls beat Voorheesville in a Class C play-in game. Sophomore Jake Sparks pitched 6 strong innings and had a single and double with 2 RBIs. Junior Josh Colegrove had 3 singles, 2 runs scored and an RBI. Junior Tucker Thayne added a double and 2 RBIs. Hoosick Falls plays at Greenwich on Tuesday.