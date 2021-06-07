 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Warriors, Panthers post wins
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Warriors, Panthers post wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER 6, BERNE KNOX 4

Class C Play-in Game

Bern-Knox;003;010;0 —;4;2;3

Stillwater;102;102;0 —;6;8;1

WP — Shea Brown. LP — Quinn Roomey. 2B — Dethefiren (BK), Brody Burdo (Still).

Bern Knox highlights: Dethefiren 1-3, Run.

Stillwater highlights: Carter Wichelns 2-3, R, Tyler Juliano 3-4, 3R, RBI, Jaxon Mueller 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Stillwater 6-9, 6-9.

Notes: Stillwater moves on in sectional play with a 6-4 win over Bern Knox. Set to play Fort Plain tomorrow at 4 p.m.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, VOORHEESVILLE 1

Class C Play-in Game

Voorheesville;100;000;0 —;1;4;3

Hoosick Falls;014;201;x —;8;8;2

WP — Jake Sparks (6-1). LP — Jack Popow. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), Tucker Thayne (HoF).

Voorheesville highlights: Mason Wight RBI single.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 6 innings pitched, 8 Ks, single, double, 2 RBIs, Josh Colegrove 3 singles, RBI, 2 runs scored, Tucker Thayne double, 2 RBIs.

Records: Hoosick Falls 7-7, 9-7.

Notes: Hoosick Falls beat Voorheesville in a Class C play-in game. Sophomore Jake Sparks pitched 6 strong innings and had a single and double with 2 RBIs. Junior Josh Colegrove had 3 singles, 2 runs scored and an RBI. Junior Tucker Thayne added a double and 2 RBIs. Hoosick Falls plays at Greenwich on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News