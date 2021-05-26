ROUNDUP: Warrensburg pulls out win over Wells; seniors lead Fort Ann to win

WARRENSBURG 5, WELLS 4

Notes: On Senior Night at East Field, Warrensburg came from behind to beat Wells 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh, senior Zach Carpenter stole third and scored on an errant throw for the walkoff win. Daalten DeMarsh entered the game with the bases loaded down 3-1 in the third inning. He struck out the next 2 batters to strand the bases loaded. Stevie Schloss had the game tying RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. Dave Johnson was spectacular in the loss striking out 12 and recording 16 of the 20 outs in the game for Wells.