ROUNDUP: Warrensburg pulls out win over Wells; seniors lead Fort Ann to win

WARRENSBURG 5, WELLS 4
League: Non-league
Wells;210;000;1 —;4;4;2
Warrens.;010;012;1 —;5;7;4
WP — Daalten DeMarsh (1-3). LP — Dave Johnson. 2B — Dave Johnson (Wells), Konizewski (Wells), Zach Carpenter (Warr), Stevie Schloss (Warr), Thomas Combs (Warr).
Wells highlights: Dave Johnson 6 2/3 IP, 12 Ks, 2-3 2B, 2 runs. Konizewski 2-3 2B RBI.
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 4 2/3 IP 10 Ks, 0 ER, 1-4 RBI. Zach Carpenter 3-4 2B, 2 runs. Stevie Schloss 1-2, 2B, RBI, 1 run.
Records: Warrensburg 3-6.
Notes: On Senior Night at East Field, Warrensburg came from behind to beat Wells 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh, senior Zach Carpenter stole third and scored on an errant throw for the walkoff win. Daalten DeMarsh entered the game with the bases loaded down 3-1 in the third inning. He struck out the next 2 batters to strand the bases loaded. Stevie Schloss had the game tying RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. Dave Johnson was spectacular in the loss striking out 12 and recording 16 of the 20 outs in the game for Wells.
FORT ANN 11, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;000;01x;x —;1;2;2
Fort Ann;622;01x;x —;11;12;0
WP — Adam Winchell. LP — Devin Clench-Matteo. 2B — Josh Dornan (FA), Ty Loso (FA). 3B — Adam Winchell (FA). HR — Ty Loso (FA).
North Warren highlights: Tanner Dunkley 1-2, Devin Clench-Matteo 1-2.
Fort Ann highlights: Adam Winchell 3-3, 3B, 3 R, RBI, Ty Loso 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, Jack Dornan 2-3, R, RBI, Josh Dornan 2-3, R, RBI, Callon Sutliff 1-1, 3 BB, 2 RBI.
Records: North Warren 0-9, 0-9. Fort Ann 6-3, 6-4.
Notes: Senior Night for Fort Ann. Seniors combined to drive in 7 runs on 6 hits and struck out 8 batters over 3 combined innings.
HOOSIC VALLEY 17, CAMBRIDGE 3
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;000;30 —;3;6;5
Hoo. Valley;146;6x —;17;13;2
WP — Jeff Finkle. LP — Jackson Thomas. 2B — Danio (Cam), Justin Maxon (HV), Mike Lancaster (HV). 3B — Henry Madigan (HV).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 3 for 3, 5 RBIs, double, Henry Madigan 1 for 3, triple, 3 runs scored, Mike Lancaster 2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs, Connor King 1.1 IP, 0 Runs, 1 Hit, 4 Ks.
Records: Cambridge 1-4, 1-4. Hoosic Valley 8-1, 8-3.
GREENWICH 13,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League, Tuesday
Greenwich;510;52; —;13;12;2
Berlin-NL;000;00; —;0;1;5
WP — Aidan McPhail. LP — Hart. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre). HR — Matt Conlin (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Aidan McPhail 2B, HR 2 RBIs, 5 IP, 1 hit, 9 Ks, Jackson Vanderhoff 2B, 2 RBIs, Alex Curtis 3 singles, Jesse Kuzmich 2B, 1 RBI, Matt Conlin HR, 3 RBIs Ethan Anatriello 2 singles and 2 RBIs.