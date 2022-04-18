ROUNDUP: Waite's RBI lifts Greenwich to victory

Aidan Waite drove in the go-ahead run with a base hit down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting Greenwich to a 2-1 win over Hoosick Falls on Monday.
Owen Sherman got the win as Schuylerville one-hit Corinth in an 11-1 win. Saratoga Catholic swept a doubleheader from Berlin-New Lebanon.
GREENWICH 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls 000 100 0 — 1 1 3
Greenwich 010 001 x — 2 7 0
WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Jake Sparks. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 6 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 hits, 0 BBs, 2 HBP, 8 strikeouts.
Greenwich highlights: Aidan McPhail 2B, Jayden Hughes 4 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 Hit, 7 strikeouts, Jesse Kuzmich 3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 5 Strikeouts.
Records: Hoosick Falls 3-2, 3-2. Greenwich 5-0, 5-2.
SCHUYLERVILLE 11, CORINTH 1
League: Non-league
Corinth 100 00; — 1 1 4
Schuylerville 015 14; — 11 8 0
WP — Owen Sherman 1-0. LP — White. 2B — Carson Patrick (Schy), Mark Earley (Schy).
Corinth highlights: Tangora 1 for 2, RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Griffin Brophy 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, Mark Earley 1 for 2, 2B.
Records: Corinth 1-5. Schuylerville 3-1, 6-1.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 14, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League, Game 1
Berlin-N.L. 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Spa Catholic 0(11)0 003 0 — 14 13 0
WP — Pierce Byrne (2-0). LP — Konner McMillan (0-1). 2B — Ben Dalto (SCC), Hunter Fales (SCC), Ronan Rowe (SCC), Tyler Weygand (SCC). 3B — Charlie Bingham (BNL). HR — Ronan Rowe (SCC).
Berlin New Lebanon highlights: Charlie Bingham 1-3 (Triple).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Pierce Byrne 5 innings, 0 Runs, 1 Hit, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 8 Ks, Hunter Fales 2-4, Double, Single, 3 RBIs 2 Runs, Ronan Rowe 3-4, Home Run, Double, 3 RBIs 2 Runs, Ben Dalto 2-4, Double, Single, 1 Run, Aidan Crowther 2-4, 2 Singles, 3 RBIs.
Records: Berlin New Lebanon 0-6, 0-6. Saratoga Catholic 4-3, 4-3.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 13, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2
League: Wasaren League, Game 2
Spa Catholic 211 120 6 — 13 15 4
Berlin-N.L. 002 000 0 — 2 5 5
WP — Aidan Crowther (1-0). LP — Tyler Schuhart (0-2). 2B — Ronan Rowe (SCC), Kihl Kelly (SCC), Danny Hunt (BNL). 3B — Charlie Bingham (BNL).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ronan Rowe 2-4, Double, Single, 2 Runs, 4 RBIs, Ben Dalto 3-5, 3 Singles, RBI, 2 Runs, Kihl Kelly 3-4, Double, 2 Singles, RBI, 3 Runs, Pierce Byrne 3-5, Double, 2 Singles, 2 RBIs, 1 Run.
Berlin New Lebanon highlights: Charlie Bingham 1-2, Triple, RBI, Danny Hunt, 1-2, Double, RBI.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 5-3, 5-3. Berlin New Lebanon 0-7, 0-7.
TAMARAC 6, STILLWATER 1
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 000 001 0 — 1 1 4
Tamarac 030 210 0 — 6 5 2
WP — Tyler Sears. LP — Shea Brown. 2B — Zach Rice (Tam). HR — Tyler Sears (Tam).
Stillwater highlights: Shea Brown 6 IP, 1 ER,; 2 BB, 14 Ks.
Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 1 for 3, 3 RBI, Tyler Sears 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR.
Records: Stillwater 2-6, 2-6. Tamarac 5-2, 5-3.
SCOTIA 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4
League: Foothills Council
South High 003 000 1 — 4 8 5
Scotia 400 012 x — 7 6 0
WP — Streeter. LP — Cameron Fougere. 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF), Wilson (Sco). 3B — Robinson (Sco). HR — Josh Ahrens (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Josh Ahrens 2 for 3, 1 HR, 1 Hit by pitch, 2 Runs.
Scotia highlights: Streeter pitched a complete game, giving up 4 runs and 5 Strikeouts, Robinson 3 for 4, 1 triple, 4 RBIs, 2 Runs.
Records: South Glens Falls 1-3, 1-6. Scotia 4-0, 4-1.