ROUNDUP: Tigers edge Glens Falls
agate

Hudson Falls used a 10-hit effort to beat Glens Falls, 8-7. Saratoga Catholic was a 10-8 winner over Galway.

HUDSON FALLS 8, GLENS FALLS 7

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls 002 311 1 — 8 10 1

Glens Falls 220 011 1 — 7 8 1

2B — LaPan (HuF) 3, Tyler (HuF) 2, Sullivan (HuF), Rogers (HuF), Sokol (GF).

Hudson Falls highlights: LaPan 3 for 5, 1 RBI, Currier 3 for 4, Rogers 2 for 4.

Glens Falls highlights: Baglio 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Palmer 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Rath 2 for 4.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 10, GALWAY 8

League: Non-league

Galway 210 203 0 — 8 13 2

Spa Catholic 010 045 — 10 9 1

WP — Aidan Crowther (2-0). LP — Brendan Shader (3-1). 2B — Brendan Shader (Gal), Eric Zelezniak (Gal), Anthony Barile (SCC), Ronan Rowe (SCC). 3B — Brendan Shader (Gal), Ryan McCarroll (SCC).

Galway highlights: Brendan Shader 2-3 (double, triple), RBI, 4 runs, 1 BB, Eric Zelezniak 3-3 (2 doubles, single), 4 RBIs, Mike Zelezniak 2-5 (2 singles), 2 runs.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 1-1 (triple), 1 RBI, 1 run, 3 BB, Ronan Rowe 2-4 (double, single), 2 RBIs, 2 runs, Dylan Mulholland 1-3 (single), 2 RBIs, 1 BB, 1 Run.

Records: Galway 10-1, 10-2. Saratoga Catholic 8-6, 12-7.

