ROUNDUP: Ticonderoga picks up first win of season

TICONDEROGA 3, LAKE PLACID 1
League: CVAC
Lake Placid;000;100;0 —;1;1;1
Ticonderoga;002;010; —;3;6;1
WP — Nate Trudeau 1-0. LP — Matt Brandes. 2B — Owen Stonitsch (Ti). 3B — Matt Brandes (Lake Placid).
Ticonderoga highlights: Tommy Montalbano 2 for 2 w/BB and 2 runs, owen Stonitsch RBI double.
Records: Lake Placid 2-1, 2-1. Ticonderoga 1-2, 1-2.
Notes: Nate Trudeau pitched a complete game with 9 Ks, 1 BB and only one hit given up. Tommy Montalbano was a spark at the top of the lineup and the Sentinels got their first win of the season
GREENWICH 15,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL;000;00x;x —;0;1;6
Greenwich;123;9xx;x —;15;13;1
WP — Aidan McPhail . LP — Will Powers. 2B — Alex Curtis (Gre), Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Matt Conlin (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Alex Curtis single, double, 2 RBIs, Jackson Vanderhoff single, double, 2 RBIs, Jesse Kuzmich single, double, 2 RBIs, Matt Conlin single, double, 2 RBIs.
Records: Berlin 0-5, 0-5. Greenwich 4-0, 4-0.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 14, NORTH WARREN 4
League: Adirondack League, Friday
N. Warren;011;110;x —;4;8;2
H.-Luzerne;530;501;x —;14;10;2
WP — Joe Cieslik 1-0. LP — Matteo. 2B — Ryan Hill (NW), Tanner Dunkley (NW), Josh Ellis (HL), Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL). 3B — Scott Ripley (HL).
North Warren highlights: Ryan Hill 2-4, 2B, Tanner Dunkley 2-2, 2B, Jaden Smith 2-3.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Cieslik 2-4, 2 runs, Joe Armendola 2-3, 2 runs, Scott Ripley 2-3, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, triple.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 3-1.
Notes: Three pitchers combined for 11 Ks for Hadley-Luzerne, with Joe Cieslik getting the win. Cieslik scored the game-ending run on a Josh Ellis double.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 2
League: Foothills Council, Friday
Scotia;200;000;0 —;2;3;x
South High;001;110;0 —;3;8;1
WP — Cohen (2-0). LP — N/A. 2B — Jack VanWie (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 2 for 2, 2 runs, 3 2/3 innings, no hits, 8 strikeouts.
Records: South Glens Falls 4-0, 4-0.
QUEENSBURY 14, JOHNSTOWN 0
League: Foothills Council, Friday
Queensbury;102;(11)0x;x —;14;11;0
Johnstown;000;00x;x —;0;1;3
WP — Adrian Caron. LP — Dawson Sanges. 2B — Logan Smith (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 4 innings pitched, 1 hit 6 Ks, 1 for 2, Tyler Spaulding 1 for 1, 3 RBIs, Jason Rodriguez and Charlie Darrah 2 RBI each, Kolby Anderson 2 for 3.