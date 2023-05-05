Hartford-Fort Edward scored eight times in the second inning on the way to a 13-0 Adirondack League baseball victory over North Warren on Friday.

Senior Drake Stewart pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the Tanaforts, striking out eight in five innings. Freshman Aiiden Swezey went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored while Joe Allen was 3 for 3 with a double and a run. Zach Bartholomew had a 3-for-3 game with three runs scored.

Wyatt Jennings broke up the perfect game with a single in the fourth inning for North Warren.

GRANVILLE 13, ARGYLE 0: Cody Nelson pitched a two-hit shutout as the Golden Horde stayed unbeaten in Adirondack League play.

Brent Perry drove in five runs with three hits, including two doubles. Cody Nelson scored three runs.

Shea Squires went 2 for 3 for Argyle.

SOUTH HIGH 9, HUDSON FALLS 1: Charles Bammert’s two-run triple was the highlight of a four-run fourth inning as the Bulldogs beat the Tigers.

Justin Christenson went 3 for 5 for South Glens Falls with three RBIs and two runs. Bammert scored three times. Taven Blair got the win with five innings of five-hit pitching and six strikeouts.

Dan Carpenter had a hit and an RBI for Hudson Falls.

WARRENSBURG 22, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1: Caleb Remington hit a grand slam and got the win on the mound as the Burghers (13-1) won a non-league game.

Remington also hit a two-run homer and a double. He allowed two hits over four innings while striking out nine.

Caden Allen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Brady Cheney went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Louis Lang (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Jake Freebern (2 for 3, RBI) also had strong games.

QUEENSBURY 10, LANSINGBURGH 1: Carson Correa scattered five hits over six innings as QHS won a non-leaguer.

Correa also had a double and two RBIs. Alex Coombes knocked in two runs with two hits and Josh Roberts had a double and two RBIs.

Queensbury improved to 11-4.

TAMARAC 15, HOOSIC VALLEY 4: The Bengals used a 13-hit attack to beat Hoosic Valley.

Peyton Richardson went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Liam Ring pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit while striking out six.

SPA CATHOLIC 5, GREENWICH 0: Pierce Byrne pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Saints beat the Witches to improve to 10-3 on Thursday.

Byrne, a freshman, struck out 16 and walked only one. Aidan Crowther singled and drove in two runs. The Saints scored four times in the seventh to put away an otherwise close game.

QUEENSBURY 13, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Eighth-grader Jacob Wolf went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as the Spartans blanked Gloversville on Wednesday.