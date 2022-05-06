ROUNDUP: Sullivan's double lifts Tigers past G.F.

HUDSON FALLS 6, GLENS FALLS 5

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 012 200 0 — 5 3 2

Hudson Falls 001 032 0 — 6 8 2

WP — Xavier Schwab (2-0). LP — Rath. 2B — Mike Sullivan (HuF), Cody Lewis (HuF) 2.

Hudson Falls highlights: Joe Lapan 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, Cody Lewis 2 RBI’s.

Records: Hudson Falls 4-7, 5-8.

Notes: Xavier Schwab came in and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the Win. Cody Lewis had a two-run double in the fifth inning to close the gap and Mike Sullivan had an RBI double to put the Tigers ahead in the bottom of the 6th.

SOUTH HIGH 10, JOHNSTOWN 7

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown 301 100 2 — 7 4 2

South High 241 201 X — 10 9 4

WP — Dan Cohen (2-2). LP — DeMarco. 2B — Baker (Jnt). 3B — Matt Perotte (SGF), Casey Weir (SGF). HR — Dan Cohen (SGF).

Johnstown highlights: Stewart 2 for 3, 1 run, Cheney 1 for 3, 2 runs.

South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 2 for 2, 1 HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Brandon Stimpson 1 for 3, 2 runs, Casey Weir 1 for 2, 1 run, 1 triple, Matt Perotte 2 for 3, 1 run, 1 triple, 2 RBIs.

Records: South Glens Falls 7-4, 7-7.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 4,

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E. 100 000 0 — 1 8 2

Salem-Camb. 000 103 x — 4 6 0

WP — Toleman. LP — LP Stewart. 2B — Drake Stewart (Hart/FE), Stephen Yakubec (S-C).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Drake Stewart 3 for 3 with a double, Drake Stewart 6 innings, 6 strikeouts.

Salem/Cambridge highlights: Stephen Yakubec 3-3, double, 1 RBI, James Toleman 2-2.

Records: Salem-Cambridge 7-2, 8-5.

Notes: In a well played game Salem-Cambridge scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Hartford-Fort Edward.

QUEENSBURY 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 200 000 2 — 4 4 0

Schuylerville 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

WP — Caron. LP — Brenden Steinberg 2-2. 2B — Caron (Q), Spaulding (Q).

Queensbury highlights: Caron 1 for 3, 2b, RBI, Simmes 1 for 1, RBI, Caron CG, 8 K’s, 3 hits allowed.

Schuylerville highlights: Griffin Brophy 1 for 2.

Records: Queensbury 7-5, 8-8. Schuylerville 6-5, 11-6.

FORT ANN 11, WHITEHALL 1

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall 100 000 x — 1 2 1

Fort Ann 410 231 x — 11 10 0

WP — Callon Sutliff (2-0). LP — Brandon Bakerian. 2B — Dakota Winch (FA), Callon Sutliff (FA). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (White).

Whitehall highlights: Jake Whiting 1-3, R, Brandon Bakerian 1-3, 3B, RBI.

Fort Ann highlights: Hunter Charpentier 2-4, RBI, Jack Dornan 2-3, 2 R, RBI, Cullen Jackson 2-4, R, 3 RBI, Dakota Winch 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, Dylan Brown 1-2, 2 BB, 2 R.

Records: Fort Ann 5-5, 6-5.

Notes: Callon Sutliff pitched six innings of twohit baseball, striking out 10. After allowing an RBI triple in the first inning, Sutliff only allowed two base runners the rest of the game. Cullen Jackson’s two-out single in the fourth broke things open. Hunter Charpentier’s RBI single in the sixth provided the walkoff finish.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 19, NORTH WARREN 3

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne 011 (17)0x 0 — 19 17 0

North Warren 002 01x 0 — 3 3 3

WP — Ryan Lott-Diamond 3-2. LP — Wesley Bolton loss. 2B — Tyler Plummer (HL) 3, Zack Caldwell (HL) 2, Evan Kadar (HL), Tommy Conway (NW). HR — Tommy Conway (NW).

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Ryan Lott-Diamond two-hitter through 3 and 2/3, 5 K, Tyler Plummer 4-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Zack Caldwell 2-2, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Noah Springer 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, Evan Kadar 3-3, double, 2 runs.

North Warren highlights: Tommy Conway 2-3, double, HR, run, SB, 3 RBIs.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 6-3, 7-3. North Warren 1-9, 1-10.

Notes: Ryan Lott-Diamond pitched well in the win. The Eagles bats came alive in the fourth inning to break open a tie ballgame. Tommy Conway hit a towering two-run homer to dead center field to tie the game in the third. He also hit a one-hop RBI double to left field fence in the fifth.

TAMARAC 15, GREENWICH 5

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 527 001 0 — 15 13 1

Greenwich 102 011 0 — 5 5 7

WP — Liam Ring. LP — Jayden Hughes. 2B — Aiden Forster (Tam), Zach Rice (Tam), Joey Skiff (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre).

Tamarac highlights: Liam Ring 6 IP; 7 Ks; 4 ER, Liam Ring 2 for 3; 2 R; 2 RBI, Tyler Sears 2 for 3; 3 R; 2 RBI, James Blake 2 for 4; 3 R.

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2 for 2; 1 R, Parker Jamieson 1 for 2, Joey Skiff 1 for 3; 3 R.

Records: Tamarac 10-3, 11-4. Greenwich 12-3, 12-5.

STILLWATER 7, HOOSIC VALLEY 6

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 111 031 0 — 7 13 2

Hoosic Valley 302 001 0 — 6 6 4

WP — Reese Hotaling. LP — Lancaster. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still), Brody Burdo (Still), Jaxon Mueller (Still), Tom Rice (HV), Logan Santiago (HV). 3B — Reese Hotaling (Still).

Stillwater highlights: Reese Hotaling 3-4 2B, 3B 2RBIs, R, Brody Burdo 2-4 2B 2 Runs, Jaxon Mueller 2-4 2B 2RBIs, R, Mike Campion 2-3 RBI & R.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Tom Rice 2-4 2 RBI’s & R, Logan Santiago 1-3 RBI & R.

HOOSICK FALLS 8,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic 002 000 0 — 2 6 0

Hoosick Falls 008 000 x — 8 10 1

WP — Connor Jones (2-1). LP — Tyler Weygand. 3B — Jake Sparks (HoF).

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Kihl Kelly 3 Singles, RBI, Ben Dalto RBI Single.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Connor Jones Complete Game, 4 Ks, Jake Sparks RBI Triple, Run Scored, Andrew Sparks 3 Singles, RBI, 2 Runs Scored, Peter Steller 2 Singles, RBI, Alex Bushee 2 Singles, 2 RBIs.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 6-7. Hoosick Falls 7-5, 9-5.

Notes: Connor Jones pitched a complete game and Hoosick Falls scored all eight runs in the third inning to beat Saratoga Catholic. Andrew Sparks was the top hitter for Hoosick Falls with three singles and Jake Sparks added an RBI triple.

HUDSON FALLS 16, GLENS FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Hudson Falls 060 212 5 — 16 21 1

Glens Falls 001 000 0 — 1 1 5

WP — Peyton Smith. LP — Wilkinson. 2B — Mike Sullivan (HuF), Peyton Smith (HuF), Cody Lewis (HuF) 2, Jesse Mullis (HuF), Berg (GF).

Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 14 strikeouts, 1 hit allowed, Cody Lewis 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, Mike Sullivan 5 for 5, 3 runs scored, Joe Lapan 3 for 5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, Peyton Smith 4 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored.

Notes: Peyton Smith pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. The Tigers’ offense exploded for 21 hits, including five doubles as every member of the Tigers team reached base. Mike Sullivan, Peyton Smith, Joe LaPan and Cody Lewis led the offense combining to go 15 for 20 with 10 RBIs and 9 Runs scored.

