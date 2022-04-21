ROUNDUP: Stewart, Tyler combine to lead Hartford-Fort Edward

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 7,

BERNE-KNOX 0

League: Non-league

Berne-Knox;000;000;0 —;0;2;2

Hartford-FE;320;002;x —;7;6;1

WP — Drake Stewart (3-1). LP — Boltri. 2B — Mosbey (BKW), B. Tyler (H-FE).

Berne-Knox highlights: Shaver 5 1/2 innings pitched 8 Ks.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Bryce Tyler 2 for 3, run scored, double, Drake Stewart 4 innings pitch, 0 hits, 0 walks, 12Ks, J. Lavin 1 for 2, 2 HBP, run scored, C. Gauthier 1 for 3, run scored, RBI.

Notes: Drake Stewart and Bryce Tyler combined for a 17-strikeout, no-walk, two-hit performance. Stewart had a no-hitter through 4 innings, and Tyler led the offense for the Tanaforts.

MECHANICVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville;000;320;0 —;5;6;1

Greenwich;000;000;0 —;0;3;0

WP — Zack Pingelski. LP — Aidan McPhail. 2B — Ryan Grimmick (Mech).

Mechanicville highlights: Zachary Hartz 2 for 3, 3 RBI, 1 run scored, Luke Micklas 2 for 2, 1 RBI, Ryan Grimmick 1 for 3, Zackary Pingelski CG, 3 hitter, 6 Ks.

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 1 for 3, Jayden Hughes 1 for 3, Dutch Hamilton 1 for 3.

Records: Mechanicville 5-0, 5-0. Greenwich 5-1, 5-3.

Notes: Great game played by both teams despite the heavy winds blowing throughout

