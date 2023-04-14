Queensbury scored three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to rally past Johnstown 9-7 in Foothills Council baseball on Friday.

Adrian Caron, Ethan Starr, and Carson Correa all had two hits for the visiting Spartans. Correa pitched a scoreless three innings to finish the game.

For Johnstown, Evan Baker recorded three hits and PJ Yetto had two hits and two RBIs.

SCHUYLERVILLE 11, CORINTH 4: A six-run third inning boosted the Black Horses past Corinth in a non-league game.

Boston Reilly went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Schuylerville (4-2). Four pitchers held Corinth to five hits.

SCOTIA 4, SOUTH HIGH 0: Aiden Streeter got the win as the Tartans shut out the Bulldogs in a Foothills game.

Jackson Salaway went 2 for 4 for South Glens Falls (0-5). Scotia made the best of three hits.

TAMARAC 3, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 1 (8): The Bengals scored twice in the top of the eighth to beat Coxsackie-Athens in a non-league affair.

James Blake drove in two runs and Tyler Sears went 2 for 4 for Tamarac. Owen Blakesley got the win with seven innings of two-hit pitching.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 5, GLENS FALLS 2: Colin Cotter drove in two runs and the Patriots made the best of three hits in a Foothills victory over Glens Falls.

Ryan Savoie pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts for B-P.

MECHANICVILLE 27, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Will Coromo got the win on the mound and went 3 for 4 with a home run as the Raiders won. Luke Mickland went 4 for 5.