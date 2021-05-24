ROUNDUP: Spartans beat SGF in 8 innings; Hartford-F.E. outhits Warriors

WHITEHALL 11, NORTH WARREN 1

Notes: Preston Bakemeier and Jacob Whiting combined for a one-hitter and six strikeouts over five innings. The Railroaders' offense was paced by Brandon Bakerian, who went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two run scored. North Warren's offense came from Travis Dunkley, who reached on an error and ended up scoring on a passed ball in the fourth. It was a 6-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth, when Whitehall scored five times, capped off by Jon Chaplin's first varsity hit and RBI to plate Landon Rozell to end the game after five.