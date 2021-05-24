ROUNDUP: Spartans beat SGF in 8 innings; Hartford-F.E. outhits Warriors

QUEENSBURY 6,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3 (8 innings)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;000;011;13; —;6;13;0
South High;003;000;00; —;3;7;0
WP — Kolby Anderson. LP — Dan Cohen, 2-1. 2B — Jason Rodriguez (Q), Charlie Darrah (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Charlie Darrah 3 for 4, 1 double, Ethan Starr 2 for 4, Kolby Anderson gets the win.
Records: South Glens Falls 8-1, 8-1. Queensbury 7-1, 9-2.
Notes: Down 3-0 after four innings, the Spartans scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to tie it and three in the top of the 8th to win it.
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, HUDSON FALLS 1
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;021;200;0 —;5;4;0
Hudson Falls;100;000;0 —;1;5;4
WP — Lucas Sherman. LP — Peyton Smith. 2B — Carson Partick (Schy) 2, Lucas Woodcock (Schy), Michael Sullivan (HuF). 3B — Noah Tyler (HuF).
Schuylerville highlights: Carson Patrick 3 for 4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI, Lucas Woodcock 1 for 3, 1 double, Lucas Sherman 7 innings, 10 strikeouts.
Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 3 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 0 earned runs, Conner Rogers 4 innings pitched, 1 earned run.
Records: Hudson Falls 2-5.
Notes: Schuylerville capitalized on four Hudson Falls errors in the first four innings to grab an early lead that they held behind the efficient pitching of freshman Lucas Sherman. Sherman recorded 10 strikeouts in the complete-game win.
AMSTERDAM 21, GLENS FALLS 16
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;103;00(15);2 —;21;11;3
Glens Falls;000;014;(11) —;16;17;7
WP — Hughes. LP — Palmer. 2B — Cotnano (A), Marshall (A), Hirsch (GF), Baglio (GF), DiFiore (GF), Haggerty (GF) 2. HR — Ziskin (A), C Cotnano (A).
Records: Amsterdam 6-2, 6-2. Glens Falls 3-6, 4-6.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 20,
LAKE GEORGE 15
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-F.E.;130;339;1 —;20;17;6
Lk. George;000;(10)03;2 —;15;10;3
WP — Mike Taylor. LP — Dickinson. 2B — Bryce Tyler (Hart/FE) 2, Brandon Hunt (Hart/FE), K. Johnson (LG).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Tyler 4 for 4, BB, 5 runs, Hunt 4 for 5, BB, JP Lavin 3 for 4, 3 runs.
Lake George highlights: Cole Clarke 3 for 5, 3 runs, Matt Syvertsen 1 for 3, 3 runs, 2 walks, Brody McCabe 3 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Kristian Johnson 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Matt Johnson 1 for 3, 2 runs, RBI.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 3-4, 3-4. Lake George 6-2, 6-3.
Notes: The Tanaforts had a 7-0 lead heading into the fourth, but Lake George scored 10 runs in that inning off three errors. Hartford-Fort Edward tied it in the fifth at 10 apiece and then scored nine runs in the 6th. Drake Stewart started the game and pitched to the 4th inning, then came back into relieve Mike Taylor, winning pitcher, to get the last out.
WHITEHALL 11, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;000;10x;x —;1;1;5
Whitehall;140;15x;x —;11;8;2
WP — Preston Bakemeier. LP — Shane French. 2B — Tom Conway (NW). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (White), Spencer Dickinson (White).
North Warren highlights: Travis Dunkley 0-2, 1 run scored, Tom Conway 1-2, double, Shane French struck out 3 in 2 innings pitched.
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-3, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Spencer Dickinson 1-3, triple, 1 RBI, Preston Bakemeier 3 2/3 innings, struck out 4, 0 ER, Landon Rozell 1-1, 1 RBI and run scored, Jon Chaplin 1-1, 1 RBI.
Records: North Warren 0-7, 0-7. Whitehall 6-1, 6-1.
Notes: Preston Bakemeier and Jacob Whiting combined for a one-hitter and six strikeouts over five innings. The Railroaders' offense was paced by Brandon Bakerian, who went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two run scored. North Warren's offense came from Travis Dunkley, who reached on an error and ended up scoring on a passed ball in the fourth. It was a 6-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth, when Whitehall scored five times, capped off by Jon Chaplin's first varsity hit and RBI to plate Landon Rozell to end the game after five.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 13, FORT ANN 5
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;000;212;0 —;5;4;4
Had.-Luzerne;311;341;x —;13;12;4
WP — Joe Armendola 1-1. LP — Jackson lost. 2B — Josh Ellis (HL).
Fort Ann highlights: Winchell 1-2, Winch 1-2, run.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Aemendola 5 innings, 5 k, 2 hits, 2-5 at the plate, 3 runs, Scott Ripley 2-3, 3 runs, RBI, Josh Ellis 2-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Ryan Lott-Diamond 2-4, run, Cameron Plummer one hit, 3 RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 5-3, 5-4. Hadley-Luzerne 5-3, 5-4.
Notes: Joe Armendola kept Fort Ann hitters off balance and Hadley-Luzerne scored in every inning with clutch hitting to hold off Fort Ann in a key matchup. Joe Cieslik came on in relief with two on and no outs in the 6th to close out a win on Senior night.
WARRENSBURG 23, ARGYLE 6
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg;514;670;0 —;23;10;0
Argyle;005;100;0 —;6;7;3
WP — Brady Cheney (2-2). LP — Caden Cuthburt. 2B — Morgen Baker (Warr), Brady Cheney (Warr), Daalten DeMarsh (Warr), Nate Stanley (Arg). 3B — Zach Carpenter (Warr), Thomas Combs (Warr), Daniel Lohret (Arg).
Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 4 IP, 8 K’s, hitting 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 Rs, Morgen Baker 2-3, 2B, 4RBIs, 3Rs, Zach Carpenter 1-3, 3B, 5 RBIs, 4Rs, Thomas Combs 1-2, 3B, 3RBIs, 2 Rs, Daalten DeMarsh 1-3, 2B, 2RBIs, 2 Rs, 1 IP 0 Hs 1K.
Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2-3, 2Rs, Daniel Lohret 1-1, 3B, 2RBIs, R, Nate Stanley 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, Caden Cuthburt 2-3, R.
Records: Warrensburg 2-6, 2-6. Argyle 4-3, 4-3.
Notes: Warrensburg used a balanced attack, erupting for 23 runs. Eight players had a base hit and all 9 starters scored a run. Freshman Brady Cheney improved to 2-2 on the mound throwing 4 innings and eight strikeouts.
CORINTH 13, SALEM 2
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;205;60x;x —;13;9;2
Salem;100;01x;x —;2;2;1
WP — Mason Brownell. LP — George. 2B — Josh Colson (Cor) 2, Nick Sorbera (Cor), Blake Baylor (S).
Corinth highlights: Josh Colson 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, Zach Guilder 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Nick Sorbera 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 1-2, 2B, RBI.
Records: Corinth 2-5, 2-5. Salem 4-4.
Notes: Mason Brownell turned in a well-pitched game with 7 Ks in 5 Innings pitched. Corinth was led by its underclassmen. Freshman Josh Colson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, sophomore Zach Guilder went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 8th-grader Nick Sorbera drove in two with a double.
TICONDEROGA 5, CROWN POINT 4
League: Non-league
Crown Point;001;001;2 —;4;7;1
Ticonderoga;002;001;2 —;5;5;1
WP — Connor Yaw 1-0. LP — Thomas Woods. 2B — Gavin Tucker (Ti).
Crown Point highlights: Evan Carey 3 hits, Reese Pertak 2 Hits.
Ticonderoga highlights: Gavin Tucker 2 hits, game-winning RBI, Connor Yaw 1 Hit, 1 RBI.
Records: Crown Point 7-0, 7-1. Ticonderoga 4-2, 5-2.
Notes: Ticonderoga won its fifth game in a row in walk-off fashion by countering Crown Point's two-run seventh with two of their own. Gavin Tucker had the winning hit. Ti handed Crown Point its first loss of the season
GREENWICH 10, CAMBRIDGE 0
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;300;70; —;10;4;0
Cambridge;000;00; —;0;1;1
WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Bissonette. 2B — Will Hamilton (Gre). 3B — Aidan McPhail (Gre), Matt Conlin (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 5 IP, 1 H, 14 strikeouts, Aidan McPhail 3B, 2 RBIs, Matt Conlin 3B, 1 RBI, Will Hamilton 2B, 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 7-1, 7-1. Cambridge 1-3, 1-3.
Notes: Jesse Kuzmich 5 IP, one-hitter, 14 strikeouts
HOOSIC VALLEY 21, STILLWATER 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoo. Valley;092;55x;x —;21;15;0
Stillwater;000;10x;x —;1;4;0
WP — Justin Maxon 3-0. LP — Shea Brown 1-3. 2B — Justin Maxon (HV) 2, Jack Wiley (HV) 2, Lukas Cates (HV) 2, Logan Reilly (HV). 3B — Tom Rice (HV).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 4 for 4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 3 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 6 Ks, Lukas Cates 3 for 5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, Jack Wiley 2 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hoosic Valley 7-1, 7-3. Stillwater 3-6, 3-6.
TAMARAC 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;001;010;0 —;2;2;3
Tamarac;111;101;0 —;5;8;1
WP — Colby Phelps. LP — Ryan McCarroll. 2B — Peyton Richardson (Tam), Colby Phelps (Tam). HR — James Blake (Tam).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ryan McCarroll 3 IP, 2 ER, 7 Ks, Tyler Weygand 3 IP, 2 ER, 5 Ks.
Tamarac highlights: Colby Phelps 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 7 Ks, Zach Rice 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, James Blake 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R, Liam Ring 1 for 4, 1 RBI, Peyton Richardson 2 for 2, 1 R.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 6-5, 4-4. Tamarac 5-3, 5-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 13, BERLIN 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoo. Falls;710;50x;x —;13;9;0
Berlin;000;00x;x —;0;3;3
WP — Josh Colegrove (1-1). LP — Wyatt Powers (0-3). 2B — Tucker Thayne (HoF), Alex Bushee (HoF), Stephen Allen (HoF), Jake Sparks (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Tucker Thayne single, double, 3 RBI, Josh Colegrove single, double, 3 RBI.
Berlin highlights: Danny Hunt 2 singles.
Records: Hoosick Falls 5-3, 5-3. Berlin 0-9, 0-10.
Notes: Juniors Alex Bushee and Tucker Thayne each hit a single and a double with 3 RBIs to lead Hoosick Falls to a 13-0 five-inning victory. Other top hitters for the Panthers were sophomore Jake Sparks (single and double with 2 RBIs( and junior Josh Colegrove (single and double with 1 RBI).