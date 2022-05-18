ROUNDUP: South High, Schuylerville, Granville advance with shutouts

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1,

BURNT HILLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Burnt Hills;000;000;0 —;0;3;0

South Glens Falls;000;000;1 —;1;3;0

WP — Dan Cohen (4-2). LP — DeCresce. 2B — DeCresce (Burnt Hills).

Burnt Hills highlights: DeCresce 7 innings, 7 Ks, 3 hit, 1 run, DeCresce 2 for 3, 1 double.

South Glens Falls highlights: Brandon Stimpson 2 for 3, 1 run, Matthew Perotte 1 for 3, 1 RBI. Dan Cohen 10 Ks, 3-hit shutout.

Records: South Glens Falls 10-7.

Notes: Dan Cohen pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing 3 hits with 10 strikeouts. Brandon Stimpson was 2 for 3 scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 7th with 2 outs. Sophomore Matthew Perotte knocked in the winning run on a 2-2 count.

Next up: No. 8 seed South Glens Falls is scheduled to play at top-seeded Scotia on Friday at 4 p.m.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, COBLESKILL 0

Class B Opening Round

Cobleskill;000;000;0 —;0;3;2

Schuylerville;210;000;x —;3;7;2

WP — Luke Sherman 4-2. LP — Q. Collins. 2B — Ryan Dow (Schy).

Schuylerville highlights: Ashton Morris 2 for 3, Carson Patrick 1 for 3, RBI.

Records: Cobleskill 7-11. Schuylerville 15-6.

Next up: No. 4 seed Schuylerville is scheduled to host either Tamarac or Cohoes in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m.

GRANVILLE 1, STILLWATER 0

Class CC Opening Round

Stillwater;000;000;00; —;0;3;0

Granville;000;000;01; —;1;2;2

WP — Caleb Nelson. LP — Shea Brown. 2B — Cody Nelson (Gra).

Stillwater highlights: Shea Brown 7.1 IP 2 H 1 R 11K, Jaxon Mueller 1 for 3.

Granville highlights: Caleb Nelson 8.0 IP 3H 1BB 15K 1 for 3 RBI.

Records: Granville 10-4.

Notes: Caleb Nelson and Shea Brown locked up in a great pitchers' duel. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Cody Nelson hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a passed ball. His brother and batterymate Caleb, who struck out 15, provided the game-winning RBI single.

Next up: No. 6 seed Granville is scheduled to play at No. 3 seed Maple Hill in the Class CC quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m.

HOOSICK FALLS 21, RENSSELAER 0

Class CC Opening Round

Rensselaer;000;00x;x —;0;0;5

Hoosick Falls;3(11)5;2xx;x —;21;16;0

WP — Connor Jones (5-1). LP — Matt Hall. 2B — Jake Sparks (HoF), Josh Colegrove (HoF) 2. 3B — Connor Jones (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Connor Jones Perfect Game, 8 Ks, 3 singles, triple, 3 RBI, 5 runs scored, Jake Sparks 2 singles, double, 5 RBI, Josh Colegrove single, 2 doubles, 4 RBI.

Records: Rensselaer 5-9. Hoosick Falls 14-6.

Notes: Senior Connor Jones pitched a perfect game in Hoosick Falls' win, which finished after 5 innings due to the mercy rule. Jones struck out 8 and also had a big day at the plate, hitting 3 singles and a triple with 3 RBI and 5 runs scored. He now has a pitching scoreless streak of 16 innings.

Next up: No. 7 seed Hoosick Falls plays at second-seeded Canajoharie in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m.

